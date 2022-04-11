North Dakota forecast: 2 feet of snow, 50 mph winds

Travel plans in North Dakota Tuesday through Friday? Ya' might wanna' go ahead and cancel those because there is going to be a raging blizzard of historic proportions.

We'll just set this little snowfall map here and let you digest it.

WeatherBell

"Snowfall amounts could exceed 24 [inches] in some places, with wind gusts up to 50 mph," says the National Weather Service in Bismarck.

The official snowfall forecast for Bismarck and Minot are a ho-hum 18-24 inches.

The above graphic is the European weather model. The American model, which you see below, is even more aggressive with two feet of snow falling further to the east.

WeatherBell

Blizzard warnings are already posted across pretty much all of western and central North Dakota, while a winter storm watch extends eastward all the way to northwestern Minnesota.

Extreme impacts from the blizzard are expected, according to the National Weather Service's Winter Storm Severity Index. They don't go any higher than "extreme," so this means travel conditions will be extremely dangerous, perhaps even impossible.

Here's when travel will be the most difficult across North Dakota. The worst conditions for Bismarck and Dickinson will be about 6 p.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. Wednesday, while Grand Forks and Fargo should anticipate problems from 6 a.m. Wednesday through 6 p.m. Thursday.