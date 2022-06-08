North Dakota man dies in crash involving semi in northwestern MN

A North Dakota man died in a crash in northwestern Minnesota Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 59 at 280th Street in Popple Grove Township in Mahnomen County.

At about 7:37 a.m., a semi-truck was traveling northbound on Highway 59. The semi was driven by a 48-year-old Norcross, Minnesota man. A Honda Odyssey, driven by 37-year-old Joshua James Kraft, from Fargo, was heading southbound on the same highway.

Kraft reportedly crossed into the northbound lane and crashed into the left side of the semi. He was declared deceased at the scene.

The driver of the semi was treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

The crash report says Kraft, nor the driver of the semi, were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision.

The incident remains under investigation.