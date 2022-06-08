Skip to main content
North Dakota man dies in crash involving semi in northwestern MN

North Dakota man dies in crash involving semi in northwestern MN

The crash report says both drivers involved were not wearing seatbelts.

Credit: Erik McLean via Unsplash

The crash report says both drivers involved were not wearing seatbelts.

A North Dakota man died in a crash in northwestern Minnesota Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 59 at 280th Street in Popple Grove Township in Mahnomen County.

At about 7:37 a.m., a semi-truck was traveling northbound on Highway 59. The semi was driven by a 48-year-old Norcross, Minnesota man. A Honda Odyssey, driven by 37-year-old Joshua James Kraft, from Fargo, was heading southbound on the same highway.

Kraft reportedly crossed into the northbound lane and crashed into the left side of the semi. He was declared deceased at the scene. 

The driver of the semi was treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

The crash report says Kraft, nor the driver of the semi, were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision. 

The incident remains under investigation.

Next Up

ambulance
MN News

North Dakota man dies in crash involving semi in northwestern MN

The crash report says both drivers involved were not wearing seatbelts.

Drive-Thru_ Taco Bell Defy - 3
MN Weird

Sunny D rips on Minnesota in Taco Bell Defy tweet

*Checks headline for SEO keywords*

Ramsey County Fair
Minnesota Life

Ramsey County Fair 2022 officially canceled

It's the third year in a row it's been canceled, though the previous two cancelations were due to COVID-19.

Douglas Uhde
WI News

Man accused of killing retired judge in Wisconsin dies in hospital

Douglas Uhde, 56, had been in critical condition after shooting himself during police negotiations.

image
Minnesota Life

Free admission to all MN state parks on Saturday

Saturday is one of four "Free Park Days" a year.

Screen Shot 2022-06-06 at 7.02.21 AM
MN News

Body of missing U of M student recovered from Mississippi River

Abdi Ali had been missing since June 1.

Renaissance Festival
MN News

Former Renaissance Festival director found not guilty of sexual assault

Carr Hagerman stood accused of raping a photographer in 2017.

A tall glass of water with ice.
MN News

New dashboard tracks drinking water quality in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health announced a new online dashboard to keep track of PFAS.

Screen Shot 2022-06-07 at 2.37.31 PM
WI News

Animals missing from Wisconsin zoo after locks cut overnight

People are advised to not approach the animals, which are not considered dangerous but might bite.

Google
MN News

Coroner: Two teens in Medford, MN, died in murder-suicide

The coroner's office has confirmed the cause of death of the two young adults.

shot clock
MN Sports

MSHSL unveils plan for high school basketball shot clocks

The Minnesota State High School League said shot clocks could be used as soon as this year if all conference schools agree.

Thailand Survillion.
MN News

Charges: Man robs multiple Twin Cities victims in fake PS5 sale setups

Thailand Survillion, 21, is accused of setting up these meetings with people over Facebook Marketplace.

Related

ambulance
MN News

Cottage Grove man dies in head-on crash with semi

The man who died was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Medford man dies in Le Sueur County crash

The 49-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

ambulance
MN News

Trucker dies after crashing into jackknifed semi trailer on I-35

The crash happened on an icy stretch of I-35 in southern Minnesota.

ambulance
MN News

Crash in southeast Minnesota claims the life of Wisconsin woman

The crash happened just south of Kellogg, Minnesota, around noon Tuesday.

MN News

18-year-old dies in crash involving MnDOT truck, semi

The crash happened Monday afternoon in Stevens County.

ambulance
MN News

Man crashes, gets out of car — and is hit by passing semi driver

The crash happened near Duluth Wednesday morning.

State Patrol
MN News

3 killed, 1 critical after trio of crashes in Minnesota Thursday

One person also faces life-threatening injuries in a crash that happened in Olmsted County.

ambulance
MN News

Man killed in 3-vehicle crash in McLeod County; 2 kids injured

The crash occurred Saturday afternoon on Highway 15 in Round Grove Township.