North Dakota's only abortion clinic relocating to Minnesota

North Dakota’s only abortion clinic is asking for donations as it prepares to move across the Red River to Minnesota in order to continue operating.

Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo is currently the state’s only abortion provider. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the clinic move to Moorhead in order to continue operating in the region with abortion poised to be banned in North Dakota.

As of Sunday afternoon, the fundraiser had surpassed its $500,000 goal, prompting a new goal of reaching $1 million.

With Roe v. Wade overturned, the constitutional right to an abortion is no longer protected. Some states, including neighboring North Dakota, have “trigger laws” on the books that are meant to ban or restrict abortion in the case of a ruling like the Supreme Court delivered Friday.

North Dakota’s trigger law would ban abortion in 30 days following the ruling. Attorney General Drew Wrigley said in a statement that the state is currently “evaluating” how abortion laws will change in light of the decision.

Red River Women’s Clinic stated on its website that it would continue operating in North Dakota as a ban has not yet gone into effect. At the same time, the website asks for donations to the GoFundMe to help the clinic relocate.

Meanwhile, the clinic has been receiving hate mail since the SCOTUS ruling. The clinic's social media page has posted screen shots of the hateful messages, saying "We are done hiding the hate we receive."

Multiple messages tell those operating the clinic to "burn in hell,"

According to the fundraiser, Red River Women’s Clinic was preparing for the move in anticipation of Friday’s decision. In May, a leaked draft of the Supreme Court decision overruling Roe v. Wade previewed much of what was eventually decided Friday.

“Space has been purchased in Moorhead, MN but renovations and furnishings are needed while care continues at the Fargo, ND location (as long as it is legally allowed). Operating one clinic while renovating another will be incredibly expensive and capital is needed,” the GoFundMe reads.