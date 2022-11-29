Skip to main content
Northern long-eared bat moved from threatened to endangered list

Northern long-eared bat moved from threatened to endangered list

Populations affected by white-nose syndrome have declined by 97% or more.

Biologists catch and tag a northern long-eared bat as part of on-going U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service research. Photo by Keith Shannon / USFWS.

Populations affected by white-nose syndrome have declined by 97% or more.

A fungal disease responsible for killing millions of cave-dwelling bats across North America is pushing the northern long-eared bat and other vital bat species to the brink of extinction. 

The United States Fish and Wildlife Service on Tuesday announced the northern long-eared bat, which became listed as threatened in 2015, has been reclassified as endangered under the Endangered Species Act. 

The new rule will take effect Jan. 30, 2023. 

In a statement Tuesday, USFWS Service Director Martha Williams said the listing is an alarm bell and a call to action. 

“White-nose syndrome is decimating cave-dwelling bat species like the northern long-eared bat at unprecedented rates," Williams said.

White-nose syndrome, a fungal disease that disrupts torpor during hibernation and leads to starvation, is also decimating little brown bats and tricolored bats in Minnesota. 

The USWFS is leading the White-nose Syndrome National Response Team; a coordinated effort to research the disease, development management strategies and help recover affected bat populations. 

The effort has so far development disease surveillance tools to monitor the spread and impacts of white-nose syndrome and the group is currently testing potential treatments to improve bat survival, according to the agency. 

According to USFWS, white-nose syndrome has spread across nearly 80% of the northern long-earned bat's range and is expected to affect 100% of the species' range by the end of the decade. 

An in-depth review conducted to determined the change in listing status indicated white-nose syndrome has caused estimated declines of 97 percent to 100 percent in affected northern long-eared bat populations. 

Next Up

26136405486_58b42ceec7_k
MN News

Runways shut down at MSP Airport due to heavy snow

Some spots in the Twin Cities could see up to 8 inches of snow on Tuesday.

EbonyMillerUofM
MN News

U of M researcher who dreamed of becoming doctor ID'd as victim in fatal crash

Ebony Miller was 24 years old.

Sourced_Q4_229260_A (1)
Sponsored Story

2PinkSquirrels - making memories with milkshakes

First Time Guests Get BOGO milkshakes starting December 1st and running through December 15th

image
MN News

Bank robbery in Savage sends Target into lockdown; no arrest made

This is a developing story.

SamBrinton
MN News

Government official accused of stealing luggage at MSP Airport

Charges state Sam Brinton stole luggage with its contents valued at over $2,000.

Screen Shot 2022-11-29 at 12.09.28 PM
MN Property

Developer plans 'modern European' condos for Minnetonka

City planners are set to review a concept plan Thursday.

snow
MN Weather

Expect up to 8 inches in Twin Cities; another snowstorm next week?

The latest from Bring Me The News meteorologist Sven Sundgaard.

northern-long-eared-bat
MN News

Northern long-eared bat moved from threatened to endangered list

Populations affected by white-nose syndrome have declined by 97% or more.

School bus snow
MN News

Early closures at growing number of schools as snow falls in Minnesota

There are concerns over the afternoon commute.

JeronimoYanezBCA
MN News

Court: Ex-cop who fatally shot Philando Castile had teaching license wrongfully denied

The Court of Appeals sent the application back for reconsideration by the board.

Screen Shot 2022-11-29 at 7.26.15 AM
MN News

Multiple crashes, spinouts in Twin Cities as snow falls Tuesday morning

The metro could get up to six inches of snow throughout the day.

Screen Shot 2022-11-28 at 5.39.25 PM
MN News

Couple critically injured in Kanabec County home attack identified

Jeff and Becky Ponto were found critically injured in their home Sunday morning.

Related

MN News

Feds list bat as threatened, not endangered; most logging can continue

Screen Shot 2022-09-20 at 2.42.14 PM
Minnesota Life

Minnesota's smallest bat species under review for endangered status

Tricolored bats are declining rapidly.

Screen Shot 2022-08-31 at 1.18.08 PM
MN News

African long-tailed shrikes escape from Minnesota Zoo

Four magpie shrikes flew out of the aviary last month.

MN News

Boost to Minnesota loggers as wildlife group says bat species 'not endangered'

JAR red
MN News

New fungal disease threatening apple, juniper trees found in the Twin Cities

Japanese apple rust has not previously been found in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2019-03-28 at 11.56.52 AM
MN News

Minnesota's bat population is being decimated by disease

Huge declines have been noted, which in turn is helping mosquitoes flourish.

A Bald Eagle in flight.
MN News

Bald eagles found dead in northern Minnesota may have been shot

An anonymous caller led authorities to the dead eagles.

Screen Shot 2022-09-16 at 5.25.54 PM
MN Weird

Bats in building prompted school cancellation in Austin, Minnesota

Sorry, a bat ate my homework.