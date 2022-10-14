Man pleads guilty to murder of ex-girlfriend in northern Minnesota

A Virginia, Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to the murder of his ex-girlfriend.

Derek Malevich, 42, admitted to the fatal stabbing of 32-year-old Kristen Ann Bicking in May 2021.

Bicking was in a previous relationship with Malevich but they weren't together at the time of her death. The St. Louis County Attorney's Office said the murder was the 10th of 20 total intimate partner homicides in Minnesota last year.

On May 12, 2021, Bicking was found on a couch in Malevich's living room with multiple stab wounds to her face, neck and back. She was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the criminal complaint.

Malevich called 911 to report someone was stealing from him so he stabbed them and "bashed their head in," only to find out that the person was his ex-girlfriend. Police later determined that Malevich's story was a fabrication.

Malevich had previously been charged with assaulting Bicking in September 2020.

Bicking told police that they'd broken up four days prior, and she went to his home to get money he owed her. Malevich then accused her of cheating on him, shoved her into a wall, punched her in the head three times and choked her for about 15 seconds. He also threatened to kill her, according to the complaint.

Bicking expressed her concern to law enforcement that Malevich would likely retaliate against her if she called police.

Malevich pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and a count each of second-degree murder and first-degree aggravated witness tampering.

Malevich will be sentenced on Nov. 28, when he is expected to receive 40 years in prison.

Domestic violence help

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please check out local services listed below.

If you would like anonymous, confidential assistance, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.