Northern MN man found guilty in 1980s cold case murder

A 54-year-old Chisholm man has been found guilty in a murder case that went unsolved for 36 years.

Michael Carbo Jr. was found guilty after being indicted by a grand jury on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct over the rape and murder of Nancy Daugherty in 1986.

Nancy Daugherty was 38 years old when she was found dead at her Chisholm home in the afternoon hours of July 16, 1986. She was last seen alive earlier that morning.

Nancy Daugherty, courtesy of the BCA.

At the time of her death, Daugherty worked as an aide in a local nursing home, was a part-time bartender and volunteered as a part-time EMT, Bring Me The News previously reported. She had plans to move to the Twin Cities to further her schooling, with the complaint noting she was set to leave Chisholm the morning her body was found.

Police found Daugherty dead inside her home during a welfare check. She was found to be sexually assaulted and strangled, according to court records. Evidence found at the scene suggested there was a struggle outside and inside the home. Witnesses told police they heard a woman screaming in the early morning hours.

Carbo, who was 18 years old at the time of Daugherty's death, was arrested and charged in July 2020. Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) agents and investigators with the Chisholm Police Department found submitted DNA evidence from the scene to a company that checks it against public genealogy databases, which led police to Carbo.

Carbo gave a DNA sample that proved to be a match.

"The County Attorney’s Office would like to express its deepest condolences to the family of Ms. Daugherty for their loss. Ms. Daugherty was a wonderful woman who was taken far too soon," St. Louis County Attorney Kimberly Maki said in a statement.

Carbo Jr. will be sentenced on Sept. 30. Each charge against Carbo carries a mandatory life sentence.