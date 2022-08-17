Northern MN man found guilty in 1980s cold case murder

Skip to main content
Northern Minnesota man found guilty in 1980s cold case murder

Northern Minnesota man found guilty in 1980s cold case murder

Nancy Daugherty was found dead in the afternoon hours of July 16, 1986.

St. Louis County Jail

Nancy Daugherty was found dead in the afternoon hours of July 16, 1986.

A 54-year-old Chisholm man has been found guilty in a murder case that went unsolved for 36 years.

Michael Carbo Jr. was found guilty after being indicted by a grand jury on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct over the rape and murder of Nancy Daugherty in 1986. 

Nancy Daugherty was 38 years old when she was found dead at her Chisholm home in the afternoon hours of July 16, 1986. She was last seen alive earlier that morning.

Nancy Daugherty, courtesy of the BCA.

Nancy Daugherty, courtesy of the BCA.

At the time of her death, Daugherty worked as an aide in a local nursing home, was a part-time bartender and volunteered as a part-time EMT, Bring Me The News previously reported. She had plans to move to the Twin Cities to further her schooling, with the complaint noting she was set to leave Chisholm the morning her body was found.

Police found Daugherty dead inside her home during a welfare check. She was found to be sexually assaulted and strangled, according to court records. Evidence found at the scene suggested there was a struggle outside and inside the home. Witnesses told police they heard a woman screaming in the early morning hours.

Carbo, who was 18 years old at the time of Daugherty's death, was arrested and charged in July 2020. Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) agents and investigators with the Chisholm Police Department found submitted DNA evidence from the scene to a company that checks it against public genealogy databases, which led police to Carbo.

Carbo gave a DNA sample that proved to be a match.

"The County Attorney’s Office would like to express its deepest condolences to the family of Ms. Daugherty for their loss. Ms. Daugherty was a wonderful woman who was taken far too soon," St. Louis County Attorney Kimberly Maki said in a statement.

Carbo Jr. will be sentenced on Sept. 30. Each charge against Carbo carries a mandatory life sentence.

Next Up

michael carbo
MN News

Northern MN man found guilty in 1980s cold case murder

Nancy Daugherty was found dead in the afternoon hours of July 16, 1986.

Red Ox Cafe
MN Food & Drink

Breakfast spot in Ham Lake closes after decades in business

The business posted an announcement on its front door.

Screen Shot 2022-08-17 at 1.43.04 PM
MN News

St. Paul man killed partner, himself while their 5 kids were home

St. Paul confirmed the double shooting on Tuesday evening was murder-suicide.

Kids competing in USA Mullet Championships
MN Weird

Minnesota, Wisconsin kids competing in USA Mullet Championships

The contest is divided into kids and teens divisions.

ATV
MN News

One killed after being trapped under UTV near Alexandria

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the victim died at the scene.

image
MN News

What's in the Inflation Reduction Act signed by President Biden?

How the nation's biggest climate law will reduce emissions.

Patrick Henry High School
MN News

Patrick Henry High School in Minneapolis will get new name

A school board meeting was held this week, discussing what's next going forward.

Mike Max
MN Music and Radio

Mike Max is out at WCCO Radio

Max got his start at WCCO Radio in 1998.

Pixabay - emergency room ambulance hospital
MN News

Uber passenger dies a week after fiery crash in St. Paul

Her Uber was struck by a suspected drunk-driver.

Screen Shot 2022-08-16 at 5.09.09 PM
MN News

Suspect identified in gunfire barrage that injured teen in Brooklyn Park

The city's major crimes unit is investigating.

target
MN Business

Target profits plunge as it takes hit from shedding excess goods

The retailer announced earlier this year it would be slashing prices.

St. Paul police
MN News

Man, woman found dead in St. Paul home after child calls 911

Police say no suspects are being sought.

Related

michael carbo
MN News

Chisholm man charged in 1986 cold case after DNA breakthrough

The suspect lived near the victim and went to school with her children.

Jerry Westrom
MN News

Isanti businessman indicted for 1st-degree murder in 1993 cold case

Jerry Westrom was arrested in February 2019 for the killing of Jeanie Childs.

John Capers, Annette Seymour
MN News

Charges filed in cold case of 1992 St. Paul murder

Formal charges were filed Wednesday in Ramsey County court.

Nancy Dougherty
MN News

Arrest made in connection to 1986 Chisholm homicide cold case

The suspect, now 52, is accused of killing a woman 34 years ago.

MN News

Arrest made in 1993 Minneapolis cold case murder

Jeanne Ann Childs was killed at her apartment almost 26 years ago.

Jeanne Ann Childs
MN News

Isanti businessman, father charged in 1993 cold case murder

He's accused of killing 35-year-old Jeanne Ann Childs in Minneapolis.

Hennepin County Government Center
MN News

Judge finds suspect guilty in 1991 murder of young Minneapolis woman

A 58-year-old man from South St. Paul, who was 29 at the time, has been found guilty of stabbing a 20-year-old woman

Jamal Smith
MN News

Jamal Smith guilty of 1st-degree murder in road rage killing in Plymouth

The jury reached a verdict after more than 16 hours of deliberations.