Northfield bicyclist killed in crash identified as 14-year-old

The bicyclist killed in a collision with a driver in Northfield last week has been identified as a 14-year-old girl who was on her was to soccer practice at the time.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Melanie Valencia, 14, died from multiple blunt force injuries when she was struck while riding her bike at the intersection of Jefferson Parkway and Afton Street on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

She was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, but died from her injuries the night of Thursday, Aug. 4.

Valencia was a great soccer player and was "kind, courteous, respectful and encouraging," according to her former soccer coach Brent Kivell, who has organized a GoFundMe for the family.

"Without a doubt Melanie was one of the most talented players I have ever had the pleasure to coach. But her talent on the field paled in comparison to the person she was off the field. She was kind, courteous, respectful and encouraging," Kivell stated.

"Those were the traits that led her to being named a captain on her summer team earlier this year."

The driver involved in the crash, an 18-year-old man from Northfield, was not injured in the crash. He has been cooperating with police as the crash is reconstructed and an investigation remains active.

Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott told Bring Me The News on Monday that no charges have been filed in the case.

As of Monday afternoon, nearly $50,000 has been raised, far surpassing the initial $25,000 fundraising goal.

Northfield School District was providing counseling to students at the middle school on Monday.

