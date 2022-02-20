Northfield police asking for help finding missing 22-year-old woman

Mercedez Rocha was last seen in Rochester.

Northfield police

A search is underway for a Minnesota woman who hasn't been seen since late last month.

Mercedez Rocha is 22 years old, has blond hair and brown eyes, stands 5’04” and weighs about 160 pounds. According to a news release from the Northfield Police Department, she is "reported to be homeless," and has been known to frequent the cities of Waseca, Albert Lea, Owatonna, and Faribault as well as northern Minnesota.

The release says that Rocha's last known location was in Rochester.

Few details about her case have been officially released, though friends and family have take to social media raise awareness about her disappearance.

One post from Facebook user Eliana Marie included a photo showing the last outfit Rocha was seen wearing (upper right-hand corner). The post also says that she "was last confirmed to be seen at Hyvee on 37th st in Rochester MN on Sunday January 30th":

Anyone with information on Rocha's whereabouts is urged to contact Northfield police at 507-645-4477 or dial 911.