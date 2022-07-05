Police chief reveals new details in 'heartbreaking' search for Elle Ragin

Skip to main content
Northfield police chief: Ongoing search for Elle Ragin is ‘a heartbreaking case’

Northfield police chief: Ongoing search for Elle Ragin is ‘a heartbreaking case’

Police reveal new details that led investigators to Stearns County.

Rice County Sheriff's Office

Police reveal new details that led investigators to Stearns County.

The search for Elle Ragin, a missing six-year-old girl whose mother died by suicide in Northfield on Saturday, continued Tuesday afternoon. 

"We are still extremely hopeful, but, based on the information and evidence that we have at this time, we are concerned that we may not be able to find her,” Chief Mark Elliot said during a press conference Tuesday afternoon. 

On Tuesday, Elliot shared new details about the information that led investigators to concentrate their search on the Mississippi River near Rice, Minnesota. 

The Mississippi River County Park, where investigators began searching Saturday, remains closed while search teams conduct operations on the water. 

On Sunday, the Northfield Police Department stated it has reason to believe Elle's mother, Lisa Wade, was involved in Elle's disappearance before taking her own life. 

Police found Wade dead inside her home on Saturday after a family member requested a welfare check. 

New details 

According to Elliot, Elle was last seen on June 19. 

Cell phone data revealed Wade drove to the park in rural Stearns County two days later. That day, around 3 p.m., Wade's cell phone turned off and never turned on again. 

Again, on June 23, Wade visited the park. 

That day, deputies interacted with Wade and helped her arrange for her vehicle to be towed after she told deputies she'd lost her phone and car keys while hiking. 

Wade's family members tell law enforcement Wade seemed "distraught" during the following week, Elliot said. Additionally, surveillance footage captured Wade at various locations between June 23-July 2, but Elle is not seen with her, which law enforcement consider very unusual. 

The mother and daughter were usually together and had "a very close relationship," Elliot said. 

So far, the search of the Mississippi River County Park has turned up Elle's cell phone and Wade's cell phone and purse. 

Elle's phone was found on land, Elliot said, and Wade's phone, purse and keys were found in the river. 

There's no known connection between Wade and the Stearns County area, Elliot added. 

“This is a very difficult investigation for everybody we have on this team," he said. “This is a heartbreaking case.” 

Elle is 3'6'' and 45 pounds with brown curly hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call Northfield Police Department at 507-645-4477 or 911. 

Next Up

Ellie Ragin
MN News

Police chief reveals new details in 'heartbreaking' search for Elle Ragin

Police reveal new details that led investigators to Stearns County.

Subway Series new menu
MN Food & Drink

Subway overhauling menu, offering 1M free subs on July 12

The "Subway Series" menu change is set to take over beginning July 12.

Reader-submitted video taken of people throwing fireworks at people and cars on July 4, 2022.
MN News

Watch: Fireworks fired at people, buildings in downtown Minneapolis

Footage shared widely on social media shows chaotic scenes downtown on Fourth of July evening.

Ellie Ragin
MN News

Search for missing Elle Ragin shifts to park in Stearns County

Mississippi River County Park is closed to the public until further notice.

storm, severe weather, derecho
MN Weather

Developing derecho likely to blast southwest Minnesota

Damaging winds up to 90 mph are the main threat.

Screen Shot 2022-07-05 at 12.29.03 PM
MN Food & Drink

Two Minneapolis restaurants announce closures

It's the end of the line for Pie & Mighty and Bunny's Bar & Grill.

Grape Jelly
MN Weird

Someone is sending St. Paul resident unsolicited grape jelly

A resident said they received a large number of deliveries containing only jars of jelly.

Braxton Sorenson
MN News

Family identifies 15-year-old bicyclist killed by suspected drunk driver

A GoFundMe page has been created to support his family.

McKinley Phillips
MN News

Woodbury man sentenced to life for killing wife as her kids watched movie

A jury found McKinley J. Phillips, 40, guilty in less than 24 hours last week in Washington County.

storm, severe
MN Weather

Severe storms in South Dakota could blast into Minnesota Tuesday

Storms are blasting through northern South Dakota Tuesday mid-morning.

Screen Shot 2022-07-05 at 9.19.07 AM
MN News

Missing Minnesotan's boat washes ashore on island in middle of Atlantic

Joseph Matthew Johnson has been missing since November.

Boom Island
MN News

8 injured as gunfire erupts during July 4th celebrations at Boom Island

"Several" victims are in critical condition, a spokesperson with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board said.

Related

Ellie Ragin
MN News

Search for missing Elle Ragin shifts to park in Stearns County

Mississippi River County Park is closed to the public until further notice.

Ellie Ragin
MN News

Police obtain 'valuable information' in search for missing 6-year-old Elle Ragin

The 6-year-old is still missing following the death of her mother by suicide.

Screen Shot 2022-07-04 at 7.18.23 AM
MN News

Search for 6-year-old girl continues after mother found dead in Northfield

"Police have reason to believe Wade may have been involved in Elle's disappearance before taking her own life."

Screen Shot 2022-05-05 at 3.21.36 PM
MN News

Police release bodycam after Daunte Wright's mom says officer 'grabbed' her

Brooklyn Center police say they were investigating a homicide when Katie Wright began filming officers.

Booker T. Hodges
MN News

Dr. Booker T. Hodges sworn in as Bloomington police chief

Hodges is the city's first Black police chief.

Screen Shot 2022-06-30 at 11.18.35 AM
MN News

Felony charges filed after authorities search 'Peacebunny Cottage'

The president of the rabbit rescue non-profit faces multiple animal cruelty charges after over 40 rabbits were found dead inside the organization's barn.

Mercedez Rocha
MN News

Northfield police asking for help finding missing 22-year-old woman

Mercedez Rocha was last seen in Rochester.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Police investigating after two men found dead in Maple Grove

Few details are known about the investigation.