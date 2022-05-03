'Not on my watch,' Walz says as leaked opinion suggests end of Roe v. Wade

The leaked draft opinion suggesting that the federal law protecting the right to abortion is about to be repealed sparked furore overnight, and prompted Minnesota's Governor Tim Walz to issue a statement saying: "Not on my watch."

Politico reported Monday evening that it had received a leaked draft copy of a majority decision opinion by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito that repeals Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court ruling guaranteeing the right to abortion.

The ruling had been challenged by the State of Mississippi, that wanted to not only ban abortions after 15 weeks, but asked the Court to rule there is no constitutional right to an abortion before a fetus is viable.

The repeal would put the issue of abortion back with the states, and would make abortions illegal automatically in 12 of them – including North and South Dakota.

The report sparked outcry from Democrats, with Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith, a former executive at Planned Parent Minnesota, tweeting: "This is bullshit."

"When I worked at Planned Parenthood in Minnesota, I saw firsthand how women had the capacity to make the right decisions for themselves. How dare Justice Alito and other Supreme Court justices think they know better.

“There is nothing more American than the right to freedom, autonomy, and self-determination. Yet the Supreme Court is preparing to strip that away for half the country."

While Walz has vowed to oppose any anti-abortion legislation in Minnesota, he is facing re-election this November.

The leading Republican candidates, among them Scott Jensen, Kendall Qualls, and Paul Gazelka, have said they will attempt to ban or restrict access to abortion if they were to defeat Walz in November.

In a tweet Monday evening, Jensen said: "PROTECT THE LIFE OF THE UNBORN

Polls have found that the majority of Americans, around 6 out of every 10, are in favor of keeping Roe v. Wade.

What would happen in Minnesota?

Nothing for now.

Minnesota has a law guaranteeing the right to abortion that is even stronger than the federal law, Doe v. Gomez in 1995, with the Minnesota Supreme Court ruling that the right to have an abortion and to make the decision to have an abortion was encompassed in the right of privacy under the Minnesota's Constitution.

Per Axios, overturning Doe v. Gomez would require either a constitutional amendment, which would have to be ratified by Minnesota voters in a statewide referendum, or it would have to be challenged and repealed in the courts. Axios notes that even groups opposing abortion have acknowledged that repealing Doe v. Gomez would be a difficult proposition.

That said, there have been sentiments expressed by Republicans in the Minnesota Legislature this year that they could consider bills that would not ban abortion outright, but would restrict them severely like has happened in states such as Texas, which banned abortions after 6 weeks and allows private citizens to sue anyone who helped someone get an abortion.

There is the potential for such bills to pass if the Republican Party wins control of both the House and the Senate in this year's mid-terms, as well as the governor's house.

This in turn prompted DFL Party chairman Ken Martin to proclaim that "abortion is on the ballot this November in Minnesota and across America."

Minnesota could become abortion 'island'

If Roe v. Wade is indeed repealed, it would make abortion immediately illegal in 12 states, among them the Dakotas – where any repeal of Roe v. Wade would set off a "trigger law" outlawing abortion within 30 days.

Currently, the nearest abortion clinics for many of those living in North and South Dakota – as well as many of those living in western Minnesota – are in Fargo and Sioux Falls, respectively.

If those close down, it could see more people traveling to Minnesota to terminate pregnancies. The Pioneer Press reports that the Fargo abortion clinic is already considering moving across the border to Moorhead.

DFL House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler has said he is committed to keeping Minnesota "a sanctuary where women are free to make their own health care decisions,"