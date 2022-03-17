Nothing suspicious found after bomb threat leads to Esko schools evacuation

No suspicious items were found at Esko High School after authorities responded to an anonymous 911 call indicating there was an explosive device in a classroom.

The Carlton County Sheriff's Office said it received a call at 12:49 p.m. Thursday claiming a bomb was seen in a classroom at the high school.

The school buildings were evacuated and then authorities conducted an "exhaustive search" of the district campus, with the sheriff's office noting "no suspicious items or threats were located, and the campus was determined to be safe."

The incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911.

In addition to the Carlton County Sheriff's Office, police from Fond du Lac, Cloquet and Duluth responded, as well as the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, the Minnesota DNR, Minnesota State Patrol, Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad, Esko Fire Department and Cloquet Area Fire District.

The original story is below.

Police are at the scene at Esko Schools in northeastern Minnesota, with students evacuated from school buildings Thursday afternoon.

Esko Schools confirmed that all students and staff from Esko High School, Winterquist Elementary, and Esko Education Center were evacuated safely to St. Matthew's Church.

Esko Schools said it had received information "resulting in the evacuation protocol being initiated."

There are no further details as to the nature of this information, but media reports from northeastern Minnesota state there is a large police presence outside the schools at 2 E. Hwy. 61.

"We ask that families please wait for further information as the situation is being assessed," the school district wrote.

"Students are safely out of the school building and are being closely supervised by our excellent staff."

Note: Some of details provided in this story are based on authorities' latest version of events, and may be subject to change.