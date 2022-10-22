NTSB releases more details about Hermantown plane crash that killed 3

A new report from the National Transportation Safety Board has revealed new details surrounding the Hermantown plane crash that killed three people earlier this month.

On the night of Oct. 1, a plane traveling from Duluth to the Twin Cities crashed into a house in Hermantown. The pilot has been identified as Tyler Fretland, 32, of Burnsville, while the passengers were identified as brother and sister Alyssa Schmidt, 32, of St. Paul, and Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville.

Nobody in the house was injured.

The NTSB released its preliminary report on Thursday, which does not reveal a likely cause for the crash, with the investigation to continue.

According to the report, the group left the South St. Paul Municipal Airport at around 10:15 a.m. on Oct. 1. They traveled to Duluth International Airport and attended a wedding and reception in the area.

Around 12 hours later, the three arrived back at the Cessna 172S to travel to the Twin Cities. The plane did not require maintenance between trips.

While in communication with the air traffic controller, Fretland incorrectly read the departure frequency and beacon code, according to the report. The air traffic controller did not correct it.

At around 11:15 p.m., the plane departed the runway and began to climb. It made a tight turn before it reached a height of 2,800 feet above sea level. The plane then began to descend.

The air traffic controller attempted to contact Fretland but got no response. Fretland then responded by saying: “Contacting departure two tango alpha.”

Several seconds later, the air traffic controller saw that the plane was descending and attempted to contact Fretland to confirm that the plane was climbing, but received no further response.

Shortly after, the plane hit a two-story house in Hermantown, which was about one mile south of the airport. It passed through two upstairs bedrooms before coming to a rest between a vehicle and a detached garage.

NTSB

All of the major components of the plane were recovered at the scene, and there was no visible fuel, the report stated.

Upon examination, parts of the airplane, including all valves, pushrods and springs in the engine, appeared to be operating normally.

The incident remains under investigation, with