Skip to main content
Number of monkeypox cases in Minnesota rises to 19

Number of monkeypox cases in Minnesota rises to 19

It's up from 13 earlier this week.

Photos courtesy of NHS England High Consequence Infectious Diseases Network and the UK Health Security Agency

It's up from 13 earlier this week.

Minnesota has added six more confirmed cases of monkeypox in recent days.

The CDC chart showing confirmed cases across the United States is now showing 19 for Minnesota, up from 13 at the start of the week.

The virus has now spread to most states in the country, with North Dakota confirming its first case this past Wednesday.

Both locally and nationwide, public health experts say the total number of monkeypox cases is likely much higher than what's being confirmed in testing.

Earlier this month, Minnesota health officials warned undetected community spread could cause a rapid growth in the state's monkeypox cases — MDH officials announced Minnesota's first confirmed infection on June 27. 

There have been reports nationally of people having to wait to get access to the Jynneos vaccine, which is approved for the protection of monkeypox and smallpox.

KSTP reports that access in Minnesota to the vaccine is limited for now, with the Minnesota Department of Health sending whatever stock it gets to providers and health agencies, predominantly in the Twin Cities.

It's hoped that access to the vaccine will improve towards the end of summer and into the fall.

Monkeypox symptoms include swollen lymph nodes, fever, headache, exhaustion and muscle aches. The monkeypox rash typically looks similar to pimples or blisters. 

Next Up

monkeypox
MN Health

Number of monkeypox cases in Minnesota rises to 19

It's up from 13 earlier this week.

Screen Shot 2022-07-22 at 4.14.59 PM
MN Travel

Designs unveiled for proposed Lake Minnetonka hotel

Excelsior Bay Hotel aims to bring back the bygone days of local lakeside leisure.

image
MN Food & Drink

Native-owned independent coffee shop opens in Roseville

Makwa means black bear in Ojibwe.

Screen Shot 2022-07-22 at 4.33.43 PM
MN News

'Don't Look Up' in real life: TV anchor's attitude is mockery to climate reality

A real-life version of a scene from the movie "Don't Look Up" happened this week.

prescription medication drugs opioids pill bottle
MN News

Teen charged for overdose death of 15-year-old West St. Paul girl

A motion has been filed to certify the teen as an adult.

motorcycle
MN News

Motorcyclist killed in Andover crash involving truck

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. on Friday.

USATSI_12876178
MN Sports

Brian Murphy: A love letter to beat writers

Fans should demand more media access and never settle for less because their favorite players do not want to be bothered by the pesky mob with microphones.

Screen Shot 2022-07-22 at 1.39.20 PM
MN News

St. Paul PD: No threat after 'suspicious object' brought closure of High Bridge

Police said the closure happened "out of an abundance of caution."

Screen Shot 2022-07-22 at 12.57.57 PM
MN Weather

Where to be prepared for severe weather Saturday in Minnesota

Take a look at the latest radar simulations and lightning forecasts.

minnesota river
MN News

Body of 8-year-old girl recovered from Minnesota River

Willow, 8, went missing in the river Thursday afternoon.

image
MN News

Walgreens backlash after employee refused to sell MN woman condoms

The incident happened at a store in Hayward, Wisconsin.

ambulance
MN News

Anoka father-of-four killed in crash in Champlin

An online fundraiser says he was on his way to work "when a drunk driver senselessly took his life."

Related

monkeypox
MN Health

First case of monkeypox confirmed in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health says the risk to the public is "considered low" at this time.

monkeypox virus
MN News

Minnesota up to 6 confirmed cases of monkeypox virus

Most people recover at home within 2-4 weeks.

monkeypox
MN Health

Minnesota confirms second case of monkeypox virus

More cases are expected in the coming days and weeks, the health department says.

monkeypox
MN News

What we know about Minnesota’s confirmed monkeypox cases

There's over 1,800 confirmed cases nationwide.

monkeypox
MN Health

Minnesota up to 12 confirmed cases of monkeypox

Mayo Clinic Laboratories is now testing for the virus.

monkeypox
MN Health

Minnesota health officials warn monkeypox cases could grow rapidly

The state has so far confirmed only six cases of monkeypox virus.

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Health

First case of coronavirus confirmed in Minnesota

The patient is elderly and lives in Ramsey County.

Doctor lab test
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 169

This number does not reflect the actual number of cases in Minnesota, as testing is limited.