Number of monkeypox cases in Minnesota rises to 19

Minnesota has added six more confirmed cases of monkeypox in recent days.

The CDC chart showing confirmed cases across the United States is now showing 19 for Minnesota, up from 13 at the start of the week.

The virus has now spread to most states in the country, with North Dakota confirming its first case this past Wednesday.

Both locally and nationwide, public health experts say the total number of monkeypox cases is likely much higher than what's being confirmed in testing.

Earlier this month, Minnesota health officials warned undetected community spread could cause a rapid growth in the state's monkeypox cases — MDH officials announced Minnesota's first confirmed infection on June 27.

There have been reports nationally of people having to wait to get access to the Jynneos vaccine, which is approved for the protection of monkeypox and smallpox.

KSTP reports that access in Minnesota to the vaccine is limited for now, with the Minnesota Department of Health sending whatever stock it gets to providers and health agencies, predominantly in the Twin Cities.

It's hoped that access to the vaccine will improve towards the end of summer and into the fall.

Monkeypox symptoms include swollen lymph nodes, fever, headache, exhaustion and muscle aches. The monkeypox rash typically looks similar to pimples or blisters.