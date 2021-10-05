Numerous fatal crashes on Minnesota roads Sunday-Tuesday

An alarming number of deadly crashes Sunday through Tuesday has pushed the number deaths on Minnesota roads so far in 2021 closer to the total number killed on the roads in the whole of 2020.

According to the state's Office of Traffic Safety, there have been at least 367 deaths on Minnesota roads this year, just 27 shy of the 394 who died in traffic-related crashes last year with almost three months of the year left.

Earlier, Bring Me The News reported about a woman killed in a rollover crash Tuesday morning on Hwy. 10 in the north metro, a man who died when his vehicle was struck while stopped after he hit a deer in Stearns County, an incident in Crookston in which an 11-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries when she was run over by a semi trailer, and an ATV crash Sunday that killed a 9-year-old boy in central Minnesota.

Since those reports, the State Patrol has issued three more fatal crash reports.

Fatal crash in the Fergus Falls area

At approximately 6:35 p.m. Monday, a Dodge Ram pickup was westbound on Interstate 94 in Fergus Falls Township when the driver left the roadway near mile marker 49 and rolled into the median.

The driver, 64-year-old Duane Paul Hiedeman, of West Fargo, was killed in the crash. The man was not wearing a seatbelt, the State Patrol said.

Fatal crash in Stearns County

Later Monday, at approximately 8:20 p.m., there was a collision involving a Kenworth semi and a Chevrolet SUV in Stearns County. The State Patrol says the semi driver was turning left onto Hwy. 71 while the SUV was northbound on the highway when they collided.

A 74-year-old woman was driving the Chevy SUV and a 25-year-old Belgrade man was behind the wheel of the semi. The semi driver wasn't injured, but the woman driving the Chevy died at the scene.

She has been identified as Patricia Mary Bromenshenkel, of Sauk Centre.

Fatal crash in Burnsville Tuesday morning

Lastly, around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, there was a fatal crash in Burnsville in which the State Patrol says a "2001 Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Highway 13 to turn onto Chowen Avenue, when it was struck by a westbound traveling semi truck."

The number of people involved in that fatal crash has not yet been provided.

With at least one person dead in this crash, it marks at least six deaths and a young girl suffering life-threatening injuries in a span of just over 48 hours.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.