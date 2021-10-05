October 6, 2021
Numerous fatal crashes on Minnesota roads Sunday-Tuesday
Publish date:

Numerous fatal crashes on Minnesota roads Sunday-Tuesday

Sunday through Tuesday morning was a deadly stretch on Minnesota roads.
Author:

Credit: KOMU PHOTOS/ Eric Staszczak via Flickr

Sunday through Tuesday morning was a deadly stretch on Minnesota roads.

An alarming number of deadly crashes Sunday through Tuesday has pushed the number deaths on Minnesota roads so far in 2021 closer to the total number killed on the roads in the whole of 2020. 

According to the state's Office of Traffic Safety, there have been at least 367 deaths on Minnesota roads this year, just 27 shy of the 394 who died in traffic-related crashes last year with almost three months of the year left.

Earlier, Bring Me The News reported about a woman killed in a rollover crash Tuesday morning on Hwy. 10 in the north metro, a man who died when his vehicle was struck while stopped after he hit a deer in Stearns County, an incident in Crookston in which an 11-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries when she was run over by a semi trailer, and an ATV crash Sunday that killed a 9-year-old boy in central Minnesota

Since those reports, the State Patrol has issued three more fatal crash reports. 

Fatal crash in the Fergus Falls area

At approximately 6:35 p.m. Monday, a Dodge Ram pickup was westbound on Interstate 94 in Fergus Falls Township when the driver left the roadway near mile marker 49 and rolled into the median. 

The driver, 64-year-old Duane Paul Hiedeman, of West Fargo, was killed in the crash. The man was not wearing a seatbelt, the State Patrol said.

Fatal crash in Stearns County

Later Monday, at approximately 8:20 p.m., there was a collision involving a Kenworth semi and a Chevrolet SUV in Stearns County. The State Patrol says the semi driver was turning left onto Hwy. 71 while the SUV was northbound on the highway when they collided. 

A 74-year-old woman was driving the Chevy SUV and a 25-year-old Belgrade man was behind the wheel of the semi. The semi driver wasn't injured, but the woman driving the Chevy died at the scene. 

She has been identified as Patricia Mary Bromenshenkel, of Sauk Centre. 

Fatal crash in Burnsville Tuesday morning

Lastly, around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, there was a fatal crash in Burnsville in which the State Patrol says a "2001 Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Highway 13 to turn onto Chowen Avenue, when it was struck by a westbound traveling semi truck."

The number of people involved in that fatal crash has not yet been provided.

With at least one person dead in this crash, it marks at least six deaths and a young girl suffering life-threatening injuries in a span of just over 48 hours. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

unsplash - classroom students teachers
MN News

Walz calls for vaccine, testing requirements for state's teachers

The governor said there should also be "consistent" COVID mitigation requirements for schools.

Flickr - Caribou Coffee
MN Food & Drink

Caribou customers in Twin Cities run into abrupt closures, shortened hours

Locations that used to stay open until the evening are now shutting their doors around lunch time.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

Numerous fatal crashes on Minnesota roads Sunday-Tuesday

Sunday through Tuesday morning was a deadly stretch on Minnesota roads.

unsplash - visitor patient doctor hospital emergency - crop
MN Coronavirus

Essentia Health details new patient visitors restrictions

The new rules apply to clinics and hospitals in NE Minnesota and NW Wisconsin

U.S. capitol insurrection
MN News

3 more Minnesotans charged in connection with U.S. Capitol insurrection

Two of the men are accused of using a law enforcement shield during the insurrection.

Best Buy
MN Shopping

Here's what you get if you pay Best Buy $200 a year

Best Buy has launched its new membership program to a national audience.

1024px-Minnesota_United_-_MNUFC_v_NYCFC_NEW_YORK_CITY_FOOTBALL_CLUB_-_ALLIANZ_FIELD_-_St._PAUL_MINNESOTA_(40636737963)
MN United

MN United fan groups urge boycott till team enacts vaccine mandate

The Dark Clouds and Red Loons are calling on its members to skip home games.

Cody Lee Walker-Nelson duluth
MN News

Charges detail 'chaotic' events that led to 6-hour standoff in Duluth

Cody Lee Walker-Nelson is charged with 21 crimes in connection to Friday's incidents.

target workers
MN Business

Target giving hourly workers a pay bump during the busy holiday season

The retail giant will pay workers $2 more an hour during "peak" times.

lunds & byerlys
MN Shopping

All Lunds & Byerlys stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, Black Friday

The local grocery store chain is giving its employees another day off for the November holiday.

Pixabay - doctor close-up stock
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota opens COVID antibody treatment clinic in the Twin Cities

The treatment can decrease the likelihood someone will need to be hospitalized.

Fatal Crash - Stearns - 10.04.21
MN News

Driver who stopped after deer crash killed when pickup slams into his vehicle

The victim was in front of his vehicle checking front front-end damage when the collision occurred.

Related

ambulance
MN News

Numerous fatal crashes in Minnesota over holiday weekend

The weekend saw a trio of deadly ATV accidents.

Screen Shot 2020-12-13 at 5.59.53 PM
MN News

Multiple roads closed in Twin Cities due to numerous crashes, 1 fatal

The snow has caused big issues on the roads.

ambulance
MN News

4 fatal crashes on Minnesota roads since Friday

There have been 278 deaths on Minnesota roads so far in 2020.

ambulance
MN News

State Patrol: Fatal crashes in west-central, southern Minnesota

There have been at least 323 deaths on Minnesota roads this year.

Ambulance hospital emergency
MN News

Backup from fatal crash in Stearns County leads to another bad crash

The crash backed up traffic, which led to another crash in which two people were injured.

ambulance
MN News

5 killed in crashes on Minnesota roads on Monday

Monday was a deadly day on Minnesota roads.

ambulance
MN News

State Patrol: 2 fatal crashes in Minnesota on Sunday

The crashes happened in Aitkin and Dodge counties.

Tayler Garza and Dalton Ford
MN News

Police: Racing vehicles caused double-fatal crash in Burnsville

The crash happened on Easter Sunday morning.