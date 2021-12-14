Numerous MN schools have had violent threats the past 2 weeks

Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Numerous Minnesota schools have had violent threats the past 2 weeks
Publish date:

Author:

Pixabay

Schools in Minnesota have seen a surge of threats of violence in the wake of the deadly Oxford High School shooting in Michigan on Nov. 30. 

In fact, at least 10 schools in Minnesota have reported threats of violence in recent days. They include: 

Austin Public Schools

The Austin Police Department said Monday, Dec. 13, it investigated a threat on social media toward Austin High School. 

Police investigated and found the threat was not credible and the original post was not associated with the school district or any other location. 

Brainerd High School

A student at Brainerd High School brought a BB gun to school on Dec. 8 but school officials said there was never an imminent threat to safety, the Brainerd Dispatch said

Crosby-Ironton School District

Students in the Crosby-Ironton School District on Dec. 3 made comments including "You better watch your back," "I'm going to get you" and threats with a machete on social media on Dec. 3, the Brainerd Dispatch said

The school never went into lockdown and no real threats of violence were identified but students involved could face suspension or expulsion. 

East Central School District

A student from the East Central School District in Finlayson was arrested after he "broadcast" on social media a lockdown drill, pretending it was a real active shooter incident.

Fargo-Moorhead

According to Forum News Service, there have been at least seven threats of violence against schools in the Fargo-Moorhead area since mid-October. 

Officials suggest the increase in threats is caused by COVID-19 pandemic stress, the news outlet said. 

Lac qui Parle Valley Schools

In a Facebook post, Lac qui Parle Valley Schools said they'd host an e-learning day on Tuesday, Dec. 14, due to a possible threat. 

The message "Bow Bow; December 14" was found on a calculator cover and due to the "uncertainty of this being an actual threat or having a different meeting," the district decided to host an e-learning day.

In-person learning will resume on Dec. 15 and there will be continued police presence at the school for the remainder of the week, while e-learning will still be available for families who would prefer that method. 

Maple Grove High School

Maple Grove High School Principal Mart Becker said in a letter to families that an Instagram account with "MGHS" and "shooter" in its name and threats toward the school in its bio was discovered on Monday, Dec. 13, KSTP reports.

The news station says the person involved in the Instagram account has since been identified and there are no longer concerns for safety at the school. 

Northeast Middle School 

The Minneapolis middle school had an e-learning day on Wednesday, Dec. 8, as a possible threat was investigated, WCCO said. The type of threat was not specified. 

Pequot Lakes 

The Pequot Lakes School District canceled classes on Monday, Dec. 13, after it learned of "reports on social media regarding safety concerns" at the high school. 

The police department also continues to investigate an incident from Friday, Dec. 10. in which a student brought an army knife to the middle school/high school campus. 

ROCORI School

The Cold Spring/Richmond Police Department said it learned of possible threats made on social media in reference to the ROCORI School on Wednesday, Dec. 8. 

On Friday, Dec. 10, police said a juvenile was taken into custody and there would be a "stronger law enforcement presence at the secondary school but there was no evidence of an ongoing threat. 

Sauk Rapids Middle School 

A 14-year-old student was arrested after making threats toward Sauk Rapids Middle School. According to police, the teen posted "statements of threats towards Sauk Rapids Middle School" on Dec. 4 but did not detail the nature of the threats. 

The threats did prompt the school district to cancel classes for the middle school and high school on Dec. 6. 

