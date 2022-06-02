Skip to main content
NWS releases maps of Memorial Day tornado tracks in Minnesota

The six confirmed tornadoes were on the ground for a combined 100+ miles.

National Weather Service Twin Cities

The National Weather Service has released graphics displaying the tornado tracks from six twisters that spun through Minnesota on Memorial Day, the strongest of which being a half-mile-wide EF2 with 120 mph winds that ripped through Forada in Douglas County. 

It appears that the same supercell embedded in a line of storms spawned three tornadoes, the first being an EF1 with 100 mph winds that was on the ground for 50 miles, touching down between Appleton and Milan and not lifting until it was a few miles west of Glenwood. 

Appleton to Glenwood tornado track. 

The Appleton to Glenwood twister lifted just before it reached Hwy. 55, south of Ann Lake. But the supercell dropped the EF2 Forada tornado a short time later as it touched down near the eastern shore of Lake Reno and moved along the east shore of Maple Lake and into Forada, and then  straight through Nelson before lifting east of Carlos. It was on the ground for 19.8 miles. 

The Forada to Nelson tornado track. 

The storm continued its northeastward track and spawn a new tornado in Eagle Bend, touching down on the south side of the small town and ripping right through the heart of the community before moving over rural land and lifting 15.1 miles later. 

The Eagle Bend tornado track. 

As the line of storms extended to the south another tornado dropped south of the airport in Glencoe and was on the ground for 18.2 miles before lifting six miles southwest of Montrose. The tornado went through Plato and was nearly a direct hit on Lester Prairie. 

The Plato tornado track. 

As the storms moved northeast through the evening two more tornadoes were confirmed in the National Weather Service Duluth coverage area. 

You can see the full storm reports from the NWS right here

