Oakdale elementary closes due to 'widespread stomach illness'

In what the district is calling a "widespread stomach illness," Oakdale Elementary School in the eastern Twin Cities metro area was closed Thursday.

The district said the stomach bug has resulted in "many staff absences" at the elementary school. Friday, March 4, was already a scheduled off day, and next week is spring break so the school will get a full 11 days to recuperate before returning on Monday, March 14.

The illness is not related to COVID-19.

Here's the full message from the district: