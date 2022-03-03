Skip to main content
Oakdale elementary closes due to 'widespread stomach illness'

Oakdale elementary closes due to 'widespread stomach illness'

It is not related to COVID-19, school officials said.

It is not related to COVID-19, school officials said.

In what the district is calling a "widespread stomach illness," Oakdale Elementary School in the eastern Twin Cities metro area was closed Thursday. 

The district said the stomach bug has resulted in "many staff absences" at the elementary school. Friday, March 4, was already a scheduled off day, and next week is spring break so the school will get a full 11 days to recuperate before returning on Monday, March 14. 

The illness is not related to COVID-19. 

Here's the full message from the district: 

"Due to many staff absences at Oakdale elementary due to widespread stomach illness (non-COVID related), Oakdale Elementary School will be closed today, March 3, 2022. There will be no preschool or before/after school Adventure Connection.

"If your student is already dropped off for Adventure Connection, they will need to be picked up immediately this morning.

"This school closure only impacts Oakdale Elementary School.

"We apologize for the inconvenience that this may cause.

"Sincerely,

"District 622 Communications"

