Twin Cities tobacco shop owner convicted of sexually assaulting woman

A tobacco shop owner was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman who had previously applied to work at the store.

A Washington County jury convicted 50-year-old Hatem A. Younis Friday on one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to court records. Prosecutors said Younis sexually assaulted the 33-year-old woman at his business, Smokedale Tobacco in Oakdale, on Nov. 22, 2017.

On Jan. 17, 2018, he was charged with criminal sexual conduct in the third degree, force or coercion.

According to the charges:

The woman had entered the store that night to purchase an item, and mentioned to Younis she'd previously applied for a job there. He said she could start working that night by helping him price items. The woman thought it was odd, but did not have her children that night and needed money for Christmas, so agreed. She and Younis went to his office in the warehouse space out back to begin working. After about 20 minutes of pricing, Younis began to touch her without her consent, and demanded she comply. When she tried to push his hand away, he slapped it back and told her to "be a good girl." The woman, who is 4-foot-10, felt powerless against Younis, who is over 6 feet tall, and worried he would hurt her. Younis raped her, then returned to work on his computer while the woman sat on the floor in shock. He then threw money at her and said he would see her at noon the following day. The woman reported the assault to her father, who told police. An exam found DNA that matched the DNA of Younis.

Younis, from Afton, will be sentenced on Dec. 8.

At 9 a.m. on that same day, Younis will have a hearing in a separate criminal sexual conduct case, which was filed against him on March 8 of this year.

Younis, according to the criminal complaint, tried to force himself on a woman who had come in to buy something on Dec. 10, 2020. He offered to give her the item for free if she helped him do some work in the warehouse area, the charges state, and while back there touched and grabbed her without her consent.

She was able to escape, but only after Younis continued to pressure her for a date, the complaint says. She reported the incident to het father, who told police.

Younis, in an interview with investigators, admitted he offered to give her the item if she did some work, but denied touching her, according to the complaint.

He's charged with one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.