Skip to main content
Obama endorses Walz in Minnesota governor’s race

Obama endorses Walz in Minnesota governor’s race

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Barak Obama (left) courtesy of The White House. Gov. Tim Walz (right) courtesy of State of Minnesota.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

With less than one week to go before the midterm election, Governor Tim Walz’s re-election campaign on Wednesday unveiled an endorsement from former president Barack Obama.

The radio advertisement, which Walz shared on Twitter, features the following statement from Obama:

"Hi, this is Barack Obama.

Minnesota, our rights and our future are on the ballot this year. That’s why I’m supporting Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan.

As governor, Tim balanced the state budget while cutting taxes for the middle class. He has pushed for tax rebate checks to help with the cost of living. And he has fought to make critical investments in public safety and education.

So make your voice heard by voting early or on November 8th for Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan."

Obama won Minnesota in the 2008 election by more than an 11% margin and the 2012 election by more than 6%

Last week, former president Donald Trump endorsed Walz's Republican opponent, Scott Jensen

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-11-02 at 1.58.10 PM
MN News

Obama endorses Walz in Minnesota governor’s race

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Hy-Vee
MN Shopping

For first time in its history, Hy-Vee stores will close on Thanksgiving

The Iowa-based chain says all of its locations will shutter on Nov. 24.

Comcast_family_optimized
Sponsored Story

FREE Internet: The Best Ways to Use the Federal Affordable Connectivity Program Benefit

The ACP program is making high-speed internet free to qualified individuals in Minnesota

Screen Shot 2022-11-02 at 12.42.59 PM
MN Sports

Junior hockey player seeks disease testing after blood-spitting fight in Elk River

The fight happened during a regulation game in Elk River.

CrystalWilsonItascaCoJail
MN News

Minnesota woman guilty of murder claimed to be 'burning a witch'

The woman stabbed a man multiple times before setting his camper on fire.

Screen Shot 2022-11-02 at 10.39.26 AM
MN Food & Drink

Gallery: Bloomington mainstay Gyropolis looks to nearly triple in size

The family-owned restaurant opened in 2005.

Jacob Frey
MN News

Minneapolis lauds 'Operation Endeavor,' but struggles to prove it's behind crime drop

The data-driven, crime-addressing initiative is entering the winter season.

RushCityMural
MN Business

Rush City council orders salon to remove mural celebrating diversity

The council has threatened legal action if the mural isn't painted over.

MankatoSuspectFootage
MN News

Mankato sculpture thief turns himself in, artwork recovered

The man could face felony charges for the incident.

He Mni Can-Barn Bluff
MN News

Hiker rescued after fall on bluff in Red Wing

Firefighters had to carry out the rescue Tuesday afternoon.

Screen Shot 2022-11-02 at 5.53.24 AM
MN News

One dead after shooting outside home in St. Paul

A 911 caller reported 'people with guns' outside their home Tuesday night.

0
MN Shopping

Mall of America debuts schedule of holiday festivities, extended hours

The mall's dazzling decorative display returns this month.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-10-18 at 10.48.16 PM
MN News

What happened in the Tim Walz–Scott Jensen debate?

The pair met for their penultimate debate before the Nov. 8 election.

Screen Shot 2022-10-18 at 9.53.44 PM
MN News

Watch: Walz, Jensen in final Minnesota governor's debate

The debate begins at 12 p.m. Friday.

Screen Shot 2022-10-28 at 2.19.37 PM
MN News

What happened in the final debate between Tim Walz and Scott Jensen?

It was the last debate between the pair before the Nov. 8 election.

election, vote
MN News

Early voting begins: Here's how to register to vote.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

michelle benson for governor
MN News

Michelle Benson withdraws from MN governor's race

Benson also announced she won't seek re-election to the Minnesota Senate.

Jesse Ventura
MN News

Jesse Ventura makes rare endorsement, backs Tim Walz for reelection

In his endorsement, Ventura highlighted threats to democracy and abortion rights as key issues ahead of the election.

Screen Shot 2022-09-01 at 10.40.05 AM
MN News

What's inside Scott Jensen's education plan?

Scott Jensen unveiled his 10-point education plan Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2022-10-14 at 2.29.34 PM
MN News

What happened in the Minnesota attorney general debate?

The candidates differ greatly on the role of the AG's office.