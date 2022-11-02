Obama endorses Walz in Minnesota governor’s race

With less than one week to go before the midterm election, Governor Tim Walz’s re-election campaign on Wednesday unveiled an endorsement from former president Barack Obama.

The radio advertisement, which Walz shared on Twitter, features the following statement from Obama:

"Hi, this is Barack Obama. Minnesota, our rights and our future are on the ballot this year. That’s why I’m supporting Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan. As governor, Tim balanced the state budget while cutting taxes for the middle class. He has pushed for tax rebate checks to help with the cost of living. And he has fought to make critical investments in public safety and education. So make your voice heard by voting early or on November 8th for Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan."

Obama won Minnesota in the 2008 election by more than an 11% margin and the 2012 election by more than 6%.

Last week, former president Donald Trump endorsed Walz's Republican opponent, Scott Jensen.