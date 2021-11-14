Obama-era U.S. Attorney of Minnesota may be getting old job back

The previous U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota — the chief federal law enforcement officer in the state — is officially in the running to return to the role.

Andrew Luger, who served as U.S. Attorney of Minnesota from February 2014 to March 2017, has been nominated for the post by President Joe Biden, the White House announced Friday.

Since Luger originally left the post, he has been a partner at the Minneapolis office of international law firm Jones Day, the announcement notes. Though a native of New Jersey, Luger has extensive legal roots in Minnesota, having worked in both private practice and federal positions in the state since the early 1990s.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate to be Minnesota's top federal attorney again, he'll be replacing Acting U.S. Attorney Charles J. Kovats — the second temporary occupant since the resignation of Trump appointee Erica MacDonald in February.

Luger left the office in 2017 amid a "scramble" by the Trump Administration to oust Obama-era appointees — a common move for incoming presidents, but as was noted at the time, the speed of Trump's so-called "purge" was surprising to many observers.

The White House also announced its nomination for U.S. Marshal for the District of Minnesota: Eddie Frizell, currently chief of the Metro Transit Police Department.

Frizell has an extensive history in law enforcement in Minneapolis, having served with the city's police department for more than 25 years.

As the Star Tribune reports, he would be the first Black U.S. marshal to serve in Minnesota if confirmed by the Senate.

The paper notes that his nomination comes more than five months after a U.S. marshals-led task force sparked controversy in Minneapolis over the shooting death of Winston Smith, a 32-year-old Black man from St. Paul.

Two local deputies opened fire on Smith in an Uptown parking ramp, and were later found not to be wearing body cameras. Those deputies were cleared in the investigation that followed.