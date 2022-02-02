Officer fatally shot armed man 9 seconds into search warrant, MPD says

A police officer shot and killed a man while executing a search warrant at an apartment in downtown Minneapolis Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The shooting happened at about 6:48 a.m. at the Bolero Flats, 1117 S. Marquette Ave. Interim Minneapolis police Chief Amelia Huffman said members of the Minneapolis Police Department SWAT team were serving a search warrant to assist the St. Paul Police Department in a homicide investigation.

Police used a key fob to enter the apartment unit and "loudly and repeatedly announced police search warrant before they crossed the threshold into the apartment," Huffman said.

Just over 9 seconds after they entered the apartment, "the officers encountered a male who was armed with a handgun. He was holding that gun in his hand at the time that shots were fired," Huffman said.

One officer fired his gun at the man. Police provided medical attention to the man, and they carried him to meet paramedics. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man who was killed has not been identified and police haven't said if he was the target of the search warrant. The officers involved have also not been identified.

A loaded handgun was recovered from the scene, Huffman said. She also said she has seen bodycam footage from the incident.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the police shooting.

No other details have been released but Huffman said they could "potentially" release photos or videos as the investigation continues.

A spokesperson for the St. Paul Police Department told Bring Me The News that all questions about the incident should be directed to the Minneapolis Police Department.

A copy of the search warrant hadn't been filed with the courts as of Wednesday morning. Authorities have 10 days from the date the warrant was executed to file it, a court spokesperson said.

