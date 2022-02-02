Skip to main content
Officer fatally shot armed man 9 seconds into search warrant, MPD says

Officer fatally shot armed man 9 seconds into search warrant, MPD says

Bodycam footage of police shooting exists and could 'potentially' be released, the interim chief said.

Joe Nelson

Bodycam footage of police shooting exists and could 'potentially' be released, the interim chief said.

A police officer shot and killed a man while executing a search warrant at an apartment in downtown Minneapolis Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The shooting happened at about 6:48 a.m. at the Bolero Flats, 1117 S. Marquette Ave. Interim Minneapolis police Chief Amelia Huffman said members of the Minneapolis Police Department SWAT team were serving a search warrant to assist the St. Paul Police Department in a homicide investigation. 

Police used a key fob to enter the apartment unit and "loudly and repeatedly announced police search warrant before they crossed the threshold into the apartment," Huffman said. 

Just over 9 seconds after they entered the apartment, "the officers encountered a male who was armed with a handgun. He was holding that gun in his hand at the time that shots were fired," Huffman said. 

One officer fired his gun at the man. Police provided medical attention to the man, and they carried him to meet paramedics. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

The man who was killed has not been identified and police haven't said if he was the target of the search warrant. The officers involved have also not been identified.

A loaded handgun was recovered from the scene, Huffman said. She also said she has seen bodycam footage from the incident.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the police shooting. 

No other details have been released but Huffman said they could "potentially" release photos or videos as the investigation continues. 

A spokesperson for the St. Paul Police Department told Bring Me The News that all questions about the incident should be directed to the Minneapolis Police Department.

A copy of the search warrant hadn't been filed with the courts as of Wednesday morning. Authorities have 10 days from the date the warrant was executed to file it, a court spokesperson said.

The original story is below. 

Minneapolis police shot someone Wednesday morning, with reports saying officers shot and killed a man while police were executing a search warrant. 

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says it is on the scene after the police shooting, which happened on Marquette Avenue between 11th and 12th streets. 

The BCA did not share the condition of the person who was shot nor any other details. 

Activist and attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong posted on Facebook saying she got a call from interim MPD Cheif Amelia Huffman informing her police shot and killed a man around 7 a.m. Wednesday as they were executing a search warrant for the St. Paul Police Department in connection to a homicide case.

A spokesperson for the St. Paul Police Department told Bring Me The News that all questions about the incident should be directed to the Minneapolis Police Department.

The Star Tribune says the shooting happened at the Bolero Flat apartments at 1117 S Marquette Ave. 

Post on social media show numerous squad cars outside Bolero Flats, an apartment building at 1117 S Marquette Ave., with FOX 9's Mary McGuire tweeting police activity is concentrated on the seventh floor of the building. 

Bring Me The News has reached out to the Minneapolis Police Department and BCA for additional details.

This story will be updated as we learn more.

Next Up

dairy queen owatonna video jan 2022 screengrab
MN Food & Drink

Viral video: MN Diary Queen worker throws customer's food on sidewalk

The restaurant is closed while its owners conduct an internal investigation.

sean patrick masopust
MN News

Charges: Pastor sexually abused 17-year-old youth group member

He has since been fired from the church, charges state.

Screen Shot 2022-02-02 at 2.47.16 PM
MN News

Employee killed in workplace incident in Cannon Falls

The incident happened early Tuesday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-02-02 at 2.15.30 PM
MN Sports

Wayzata coach resigns after allegedly pushing Minnetonka player

The district confirmed that Ryan Freeberg has resigned and is no longer coaching Wayzata basketball.

seaworld san diego cultivar413 FLickr
Minnesota Life

Is SeaWorld going to take over Valleyfair?

SeaWorld reportedly made a big bid to buy Valleyfair's parent company, Cedar Fair.

st croix county sheriff's office
MN News

WI authorities need help identifying Jane Doe whose skull was found in 2002

A woman's skull was found near the St. Croix River in 2002.

VK_GM_Presser-3
MN Vikings

The Vikings, Harbaugh and 'playing it safe' with a coaching hire

The Vikings have a final four, how should they pick a winner?

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

Dr. Scott Jensen wins GOP straw poll for governor

Jensen easily outpaced the other GOP candidates, though fell short of a majority.

police lights
MN News

Orono PD: 'While you were sleeping people were creeping' through homes

A significant number of crimes were reported in the Orono area.

Richfield livestream Feb 2 2022 mayor Gonzalez
MN News

Police: Suspects in Richfield school shooting were students

The 17-year-old shooting victim remains in critical condition Wednesday morning.

bloomington police department
MN News

Charges: Man rammed cop cars with stolen truck, sparked 100 mph chase

He's accused of leading police on a chase that reached 100 mph.

fire
MN News

Human remains found following house fire in Nicollet County

Firefighters arrived to find the house fully engulfed.

Related

st. paul homicide
MN News

Man in his 20s fatally shot in St. Paul home

This marks the sixth homicide in St. Paul this year.

fatal minneapolis shooting - 6-16-2021
MN News

Man fatally shot outside gas station in south Minneapolis

Police do not believe the shooting was random.

fatal minneapolis shooting - 6-16-2021
MN News

Charges: Man shot victim multiple times outside Minneapolis gas station

Police have said it was a targeting shooting.

minneapolis police
MN News

Shooting near University of Minnesota kills 1, injures 2

The victims were all in a parked car when the shooting happened, police said.

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

Woman dies after being shot multiple times in Minneapolis

It's the 93rd homicide in Minneapolis this year.

minneapolis police
MN News

Charges: Man rammed stolen car into squad car, got stuck in snowbank

He's accused of trying to flee police.

Screen Shot 2021-01-02 at 7.36.09 PM
MN News

Search warrant: Police suspected Dolal Idd of having, selling guns

Minneapolis police fatally shot 23-year-old Dolal Idd outside a gas station on Dec. 30, 2020.

Minneapolis Fire Station
MN News

Man following woman arrested after ramming truck into fire station

The woman sought help from firefighters because the man wouldn't stop following her, police said.