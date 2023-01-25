Skip to main content
Officer shot 3 times during attempted arrest, sparking standoff in White Bear Lake

Officer shot 3 times during attempted arrest, sparking standoff in White Bear Lake

The officer is in a stable condition, police say.

MnDot

The officer is in a stable condition, police say.

An officer in White Bear Lake was shot three times during an attempted arrest, sparking a standoff that ended in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The White Bear Lake Police Department said the officer shot at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Karth Road was taken to a nearby hospital around 11 p.m. The officer is considered to be in a stable condition after undergoing surgery.

Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher's Live on Patrol said officers were attempting to make a felony domestic assault warrant when the officer was shot. Multiple agencies were involved in the incident.

The suspect allegedly "continued to threaten to use his gun again" during negotiations with police that lasted more than two hours, according to Live on Patrol. Eventually, police deployed gas via a robot inside the suspect's apartment and the suspect was arrested at 12:49 a.m.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation. It's not clear at this stage whether any officers used their firearms.

Police said additional information will be provided throughout Wednesday.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2023-01-24 at 10.58.10 PM
MN News

Officer shot 3 times during attempted arrest, sparking standoff in White Bear Lake

The officer is in a stable condition, police say.

Screen Shot 2023-01-24 at 10.58.10 PM
MN News

Developing: Major police response to reported armed suspect in White Bear Lake

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area around the 3100 block of Karth Rd.

BNSF train
MN News

Man who died after being struck by train is identified

The incident remains under investigation.

Screen Shot 2023-01-24 at 5.21.07 PM
MN News

18-year-old charged with murder in south Minneapolis bus stop killing

Prosecutors have not indicated a motive.

JoshuaBuhlWashingtonCo
MN News

Charges: Oakdale man set house on fire, killing 5 cats

Joshua Buhl reportedly set the fire to "get law enforcement's attention," a complaint states.

UptownTargetGoogle
MN News

Arrest made after fire inside Uptown Target

Police were called to the store on a report of someone breaking in.

Ariyah Lewis
MN News

Missing 10-year-old girl last seen Jan. 20 in St. Paul

Ariyah Lewis was last seen on January 20 near the 1200 block of 7th Street in St. Paul.

West St Paul location
MN Food & Drink

Erbert & Gerbert's opens new Minnesota location, with 7 more to follow

The sandwich chain has opened its doors in West St. Paul.

Screen Shot 2023-01-24 at 12.58.58 PM
MN News

Gov. Tim Walz budget plan calls for direct payments; tax cuts for seniors

Today's announcement completes a phased rollout of the budget proposal.

fsbc2022_chillstate_pineappleexpress_1610 (1)
MN Business

Minnesota's first-of-its-kind THC drink distribution center opens

The distribution center is run by Fair State Brewing.

Screen Shot 2023-01-24 at 11.01.07 AM
MN Food & Drink

South Minneapolis' Eat Street Crossing announces final restaurant concept

The upcoming food hall is taking over a historic building in the Whittier neighborhood.

Screen Shot 2023-01-24 at 11.42.32 AM
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis brewery, Hormel unveil chili cheese beer

Chili cheese dip-inspired beer is here.

Related

Screen Shot 2023-01-24 at 10.58.10 PM
MN News

Developing: Major police response to reported armed suspect in White Bear Lake

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area around the 3100 block of Karth Rd.

ambulance
MN News

Woman killed, 2 injured in White Bear Lake crash

The crash happened during the morning rush hour Monday.

MissingWhiteBearLake
MN News

Appeal to find missing White Bear Lake man

David Bigham Jr. was last seen Monday.

Michael Molitor
MN News

Charges: Man shot at police '20-22 times' during Pine Island standoff

Michael Molitor also made several "suicide by cop" threats during the incident.

FaheyMissingWhiteBearLake
MN News

Public appeal to find missing White Bear Lake man

Joseph Fahey, 67, was last seen Thursday and could be heading to the northeastern part of Minnesota.

police lights
MN News

Shots fired during home invasion in White Bear Lake

One person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CollinsDavenportMugs
MN News

Teens charged with attempted murder of officer in Brooklyn Center

Shots were fired towards a squad car during a pursuit.

police squad emergency lights - raymond wambsgans Flickr
MN News

Man shot during robbery, assault in St. Paul

The victim said he parked his car when multiple suspects approached him.