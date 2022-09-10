Officials investigating after car found in Murray County lake

Murray County officials are investigating after a car was found at the bottom of a lake.

According to the Murray County Sheriff’s Office, the department received a report from a fisherman of a possible car in Lake Sarah on Monday.

On Tuesday, deputies followed up with the report and used sonar to confirm the car’s presence. The sheriff’s office then contacted the Okoboji/Arnolds Park Fire Department’s dive team, who responded to the scene later that evening.

The dive team searched the vehicle and found that it was unoccupied. The team also did not find signs of criminal activity and were able to retrieve a license plate.

Buoys were placed around the car on Wednesday to warn the public of a possible underwater hazard. The sheriff’s department also contacted local towing companies to remove the car.

And on Thursday, two towing companies, along with deputies, removed the car from the lake.

The incident remains under investigation.