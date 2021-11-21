Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Officials investigating Duluth apartment fire that displaced 10 people

The fire broke out Friday night on the 600 block of East 4th Street.
Duluth fire department, fire engine, fire truck

A fire that broke out at a Duluth apartment building this weekend is now under investigation.

It happened shortly before 9 p.m. Friday on the 600 block of East 4th Street, where a passerby had noticed smoke coming from the second floor:

Per a release from the Duluth Fire Department, the main body of the fire was in the basement, though its cause and how it spread are still unclear.

The department says "multiple cars" ran over fire hoses that were being used in the suppression effort, prompting a public statement from Assistant Chief Clint Reff:

“It is dangerous to run over a fire hose at any time but extremely dangerous during fires. Firefighters are on the other end of that hose which is their life line. Running over a hose could not only break the hose line, it could also be detrimental for those who are working to put out the fire. If you are in the area while a fire is being fought, please do not run over hose lines. We ask that you instead find a detour and not put additional lives at risk.”

Nonetheless, firefighters succeeded in knocking down the blaze before it spread too far. Damage to the apartment building is estimated to be $65,000.

There were three tenants "living in the building at the time of the fire," though a total of six adults, four children and a dog were displaced due to fire and smoke damage in each unit. 

The Red Cross is currently assisting nine of those people.

The Duluth Fire Marshal's Office is now investigating the fire. 

Minnesota is now heading into the most dangerous time of the year where fires are concerned; according to the State Fire Marshal, "most home fires occur in the winter" due to increased use of heaters.

