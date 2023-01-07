Skip to main content
Officials urge caution after truck falls through frozen lake

A driver fell through the ice on Leech Lake near Horseshoe Bay in Cass County Friday morning.

A truck fell through a frozen lake Friday, prompting a warning from the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

On Friday just after 10 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a report that a vehicle had fallen through the ice on Leech Lake near Horseshoe Bay Resort.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, they learned that a Dodge Ram pickup truck with a snowplow was driving on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed.

The truck then fell through the ice. The driver, identified as a 19-year-old man from Buffalo, was able to escape without injury.

The roadway was rerouted, and the sheriff’s office notified anglers in the area.

Following the incident, the sheriff’s office stressed the importance of checking ice conditions before traveling, not traveling after dark, notifying others before traveling, and using a map or GPS. 

