December 22, 2021
Omicron is now the dominant coronavirus strain in Minnesota
Publish date:

Omicron is now the dominant coronavirus strain in Minnesota

The state is preparing for a rise in cases in the coming weeks.
Author:

Navy Medicine, Flickr

The state is preparing for a rise in cases in the coming weeks.

The rapid spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus has reached Minnesota, with state health officials on Wednesday saying it suspects that omicron is now dominant and "has been spreading rapidly in the state since early December, with cases likely doubling in a matter of days." 

Because omicron has solidified its dominance in Minnesota, the health department says it is "preparing for an increase in COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks." 

The Minnesota Department of Health's genomic sequencing program continues to track variant cases, and as of Dec. 11 the program has identified 65 cases of omicron – a jump of more than nine-fold since there were a mere 7 cases identified through Dec. 4. 

It's critical, however, to note that the confirmed 65 samples represent a very small portion of all positive cases, as there is essentially a 10-day reporting lag and only a fraction of test samples undergo genomic sequencing. 

The 65 omicron confirmations have been traced to 12 Minnesota counties, though the health department doesn't specify which counties, only to say that 55 have come from the metro area, three in central Minnesota five in southeast Minnesota, and one each in the northeast, northwest and southwest regions. 

That's why health experts say it's important that everyone make sure they are up to date with their COVID-19 vaccine and booster doses, as well as layering protection by masking in public, social distancing and staying home when sick. 

"This aligns with evidence we’ve seen that Omicron spreads much easier than earlier variants. The quick rise of the Omicron variant underscores the importance of everyone taking steps to slow its spread so we don’t overwhelm our already stressed health care system," the health department announced Wednesday. 

"We have nearly 3.5 million Minnesotans fully vaccinated and protected, and more Minnesotans are getting vaccinated and boosted every day. We have the tools and knowledge to respond more effectively than at any other point in the pandemic, and the federal government will be providing additional resources for testing and health care support in the weeks ahead."

In addition to getting vaccinated, boosted, masking and social distancing, the state recommends that anyone planning to attend a holiday gathering should get tested for COVID-19 because of the threat of asymptomatic transmission. 

"If you are using an over the counter at-home rapid test, use it as close to your gathering as possible. If you test positive, no matter what kind of test, stay home," the state says. 

According to the New York Times, which cites a New York University nursing professor, vaccinated people who become infected with the coronavirus "tend to present with headache, congestion, sinus pressure and sinus pain, while unvaccinated patients are more likely to have shortness of breath and cough, along with flulike symptoms."

If omicron behaves in Minnesota similarly to how it has behaved in other parts of the world, then it could be a matter of weeks before the delta variant, which had been dominant in Minnesota since the summer, is completely replaced. According to NBC New York, omicron went from being estimated as fewer than 5% of all new cases on Dec. 4 to now more than 92% of all new cases (through Dec. 18). 

Fortunately, the sheer volume of cases exploding in New York City has not yet led to an explosion in hospitalizations. Meanwhile, in Minnesota, hospitalizations have dropped into the 1,400s since rising above 1,600 earlier this month. But ICU capacity remains very tight, with only 23 adult ICU beds and 8 pediatric ICU beds available in the entire state, as of Wednesday. 

That capacity could be further jeopardized if skilled nursing staff are infected and have to quarantine for 10 days. 

Screen Shot 2021-12-22 at 3.17.22 PM

covid
MN Coronavirus

Omicron is now the dominant coronavirus strain in Minnesota

The state is preparing for a rise in cases in the coming weeks.

st anthony main theater
TV, Movies and The Arts

MSP Film Society taking over St. Anthony Main Theater, expanding programming

The film society will make upgrades to the theater and offer year-round programming on all five screens.

ambulance
MN News

Police investigating after man held in Brooklyn Park home for 24 hours

The man is still in the hospital.

detroit lakes fire department
MN News

Person found dead in rubble after house fire in Becker County

The fire caused the home to collapse before firefighters arrived.

William Kalligher - Duluth
MN News

Duluth restaurant owner charged with sexually assaulting 2 kids

Police launched an investigation after "numerous" sexual assault allegations were made against him, charges said.

covid test 2
MN Coronavirus

COVID tests are in high demand. Here's everything you need to know.

Where you can find them, the types of tests and when you should take the test.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, December 22

Hospitalizations continue to drop in Minnesota, but ICU capacity is very tight.

state patrol
MN News

Man dies in single-vehicle crash on Highway 95 in Benton County

Minnesota is nearing 500 deaths on the roads this year.

cloquet 2
MN Property

Gallery: Remodeled 101-year-old Cloquet home surrounded by tall pines

The historic home offers "endless opportunities," with a renovated carriage house and recent addition.

msp airport security tsa
MN Travel

TSA: Unruly passengers face losing PreCheck privileges

The pandemic and its associated requirements for flying has led to a number of high-profile incidents on planes.

Screen Shot 2021-12-22 at 8.09.07 AM
MN News

Search for suspect after bank robbery in Elko New Market

The robber got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Malik Beasley
MN Timberwolves

Wolves' rally comes up short against Mavericks

The Wolves saw their four-game winning streak come to an end in Dallas.

