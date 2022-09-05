Omicron-specific vaccine booster available in MN starting this week

Minnesotans can receive an updated COVID-19 booster shot at a state-run vaccination site starting on Tuesday, as well as pharmacies including CVS and Walgreens.

In a Friday announcement, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said the state’s vaccination site at the Mall of America in Bloomington will begin offering the bivalent booster vaccine, which is formulated specifically to be more effective against Omicron variants, on Tuesday. You can find more appointment information here.

Later this month, state-run sites in Duluth, St. Paul, Rochester and Moorhead will begin offering the new booster. Appointments are required at all sites.

Pharmacy chains including CVS and Walgreens are also starting to take appointments for the booster.

The announcement comes after the Food and Drug Administration authorized the new vaccine Wednesday, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention following on Thursday.

Both Pfizer and Moderna have produced bivalent booster shots. The new Pfizer vaccine is recommended for people 12 and older, while the new Moderna vaccine is recommended for people 18 and older.

Both vaccines can must be given at least two months apart from an initial vaccine series or previous booster shot.

“The bivalent boosters were shown to be safe and effective, and they will be a key tool in helping provide better protection against variants that are currently spreading,” Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said in a statement.

“I would also encourage eligible Minnesotans who are seeking this new booster to take this opportunity to ensure your whole family is up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations so you have the best protection possible as school starts and before end-of-year holidays.”

According to the FDA, the new booster shot contains two mRNA components, one to help prevent all COVID-19 strains and one to specifically target the BA.4 and BA.5 versions of the Omicron variant.

The Omicron variant currently makes up a vast majority of cases in Minnesota and nationwide.

According to the Metropolitan Council, wastewater surveillance in the Twin Cities found that 90% of COVID-19 infections were from the BA.5 variant between Aug. 23 and Aug. 29.