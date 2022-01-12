Omicron surge: MN preparing for 'something we've never seen before'

Skip to main content
Omicron surge: Minnesota preparing for 'something we've never seen before'

Omicron surge: Minnesota preparing for 'something we've never seen before'

Minnesota may need to bring COVID-positive, asymptomatic healthcare workers to return to work with COVID-19 patients if staffing shortages become severe enough.

Credit: Navy Medicine, Flickr

Minnesota may need to bring COVID-positive, asymptomatic healthcare workers to return to work with COVID-19 patients if staffing shortages become severe enough.

Up to 350 healthcare professionals, mostly nurses, could soon be arriving in Minnesota to work 60 hours a week for 60 days to help strained hospitals combat the omicron surge in Minnesota.

The deal is not set in stone just yet, but Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said a deal is currently being negotiated and nurses could be arriving in Minnesota in the very near future. 

Walz said that $40 million from the American Rescue Plan will be used to pay for the critical healthcare staffing needs across the state. The nurses will come from a large staffing agency that has helped other states dealing with capacity crisis, according to Malcolm, who referred to the incoming help as a "very solid core" of nurses. 

"From our vantage point, 300 nurses that we can get on board in our hospitals within the next couple of days ... will make a material difference," said HealthPartners CEO Andrea Walsh. 

As of Tuesday, there were 1,522 people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota, including 257 in intensive care, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. And those numbers are expected to rise.  

Meanwhile, ICU bed availability has remained limited for months, with the latest figures from the state showing just 23 staffed adult ICU beds and 16 pediatric ICU beds available in the entire state. 

Screen Shot 2022-01-12 at 10.07.08 AM

"We are going to be in some really, really constrained circumstances in these next few weeks," said Malcolm. "We are hopeful that it's a rapid rise and rapid decline in terms of number of cases. But these next few weeks are going to be something that we've not seen before in Minnesota, ever, in most of our entire careers – this degree of capacity challenge in our healthcare system."

The omicron surge in Minnesota, which has averaged over 10,000 newly reported daily cases over the past five days, has resulted in full emergency rooms, ICUs and staffing shortages. 

According to Walsh, there are currently 1,000 HealthPartners staff out sick with COVID-19, while CentraCare CEO Dr. Kenneth Holmen said around 800 of his employees are out sick with COVID-19. 

Allina Health, which this week announced visitor bans with limited exceptions, said it had an average of more than 100 staff members per day out of work after testing positive for COVID-19 or awaiting test results over the first five days of January.

If staffing shortages become severe enough, Minnesota hospitals systems could allow healthcare workers who are COVID-positive but asymptomatic to return to work, but only with COVID-19 patients. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

"The CDC guidance for healthcare workers does acknowledge that in severe staffing crisis that it may be necessary to further shorten isolation and quarantine periods," said Malcolm. "It's not out of the question that that would happen here." 

CentraCare implemented similarly strict visitor restrictions this week, namely for patients on the verge of death, children who need a parent with them and patients who are critically ill. Medical-grade masks are also required at CentraCare facilities. 

Getting vaccinated and receiving a booster dose when eligible remains the best protection against serious illness from COVID-19, according to health officials. That's why Gov. Walz on Wednesday announced a $200 reward for families who get their children aged 5-11 fully vaccinated in January or February.

Currently, only 26% of Minnesotan children aged 5-11 have been fully vaccinated against the virus. You can find out where to book a shot here.

Next Up

covid
MN Coronavirus

Omicron surge: MN preparing for 'something we've never seen before'

Minnesota may need to bring COVID-positive, asymptomatic healthcare workers to return to work with COVID-19 patients if staffing shortages become severe enough.

Gopher Football
MN Gophers

Gopher football's game vs. Iowa moved in modified 2022 schedule

The battle for Floyd of Rosedale is one of several changes to this year's slate.

Dale Cruse FLickr Jucy Lucy Matts Bar
MN Food & Drink

Chicago food critic: Juicy Lucy may be 'best cheeseburger in America'

It's the latest national praise for Minnesota's iconic burger.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, January 12

The latest:

donald rindahl
MN News

Remains found in 2003 ID'd as MN man missing since 1970

He was buried for three decades before his remains were found.

Michele Tafoya
TV, Movies and The Arts

Michele Tafoya to leave NBC Sports after Super Bowl, but will stay in MN

Tafoya is the sideline reporter for Sunday Night Football.

ambulance
MN News

Crash in southeast Minnesota claims the life of Wisconsin woman

The crash happened just south of Kellogg, Minnesota, around noon Tuesday.

Pexels - face mask covid holding
MN Coronavirus

COVID: Minnetonka to consider citywide mask mandate

If approved, it would join Minneapolis and St. Paul in requiring masks.

max the golden retriever
MN News

St. Paul family heartbroken after burglar kills their dog

The suspect broke into the home, stole items and shot the dog.

Klint Kubiak
MN Vikings

Report: Carolina Panthers to interview Vikings OC Klint Kubiak

Klint Kubiak just wrapped up his first season as an NFL offensive coordinator.

plow, snowplow, snow
MN Weather

Winter storm watch issued ahead of Friday snow in Minnesota

The storm system continues to trend with the highest totals in southwestern Minnesota.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Shooting in Minneapolis; police investigating possible false imprisonment

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Related

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, January 6

Every region in Minnesota is in the "red zone" for staffed adult ICU bed availability.

covid-19, coronavirus, ICU
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, January 11

Minnesota has set a new statewide record high test positivity rate.

coronavirus, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, December 30

There won't be another COVID update from the state until Monday, Jan. 3.

COVID vaccination flickr phil roeder
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, January 3

Tuesday's update will include cumulative data from Dec. 31 to Jan. 3.

coronavirus, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, January 5

A second straight day of hospitalizations rising in Minnesota.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, January 12

The latest:

Flickr - COVID testing site sign
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, December 28

The latest in Minnesota.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, January 4

Hospitalizations are on the rise again.