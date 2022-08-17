Skip to main content
On the lam since 2007, suspect in MN murder case arrested in Florida

The suspect is one of three men connected to a fatal drive-by shooting on St. Paul's West Side.

A murder suspect on the lam since 2007 will return to Minnesota and face trial after being arrested last week in Florida. 

Gov. Tim Walz announced the arrest on Wednesday and said an interstate extradition warrant has been issued for the suspect, Tajiddin Akbar, at the request of Ramsey County Attorney John Choi. 

Until now, authorities had been unable to catch Akbar, who is accused of participating in a fatal drive-by shooting connected to a drug deal in 2007. 

Lionell Thomas and Lamont Wilson pleaded guilty to the murder of Robert Renville and the attempted murder of two other men in the shooting. 

Renville was killed on St. Paul's West Side by gunfire from a high-powered rifle, the Pioneer Press reported. Two other men were injured. 

“There is no timeline on accountability,” Walz stated Wednesday. “Anyone who threatens the safety of Minnesotans will be held accountable." 

"I am grateful to our law enforcement partners in Ramsey County and Florida for apprehending the suspect and working quickly to make sure he faces justice in Minnesota," he concluded. 

