Onamia educator named 2022 Minnesota Teacher of the Year

Sarah Lancaster, a first-grade teacher at Onamia Elementary School, has been named the 2022 Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

Lancaster, the only BIPOC teacher in Onamia Public Schools, is the first educator of Asian/Pacific Islander descent to receive the award, according to Education Minnesota.

The prestigious program, sponsored by Education Minnesota and now in its 58th year, provides a platform for award recipients to meet with policymakers and otherwise represent Minnesota educators.

Candidates are first nominated by colleagues and then narrowed to semifinalists and finalists before a recipient is chosen by a panelist of Minnesota leaders in education, business and government.

Lancaster’s first and only teaching job has been in her hometown, working with third- and first-grade students in Onamia Public Schools over the last nine years, according to a press release.

In her video submission to the selection panel, Lancaster said she strives to show her students that they can reach beyond barriers and establish an identity for themselves.

“I get to show them that beyond these barriers is an amazing person, a scholar, an athlete, someone looking to connect with their culture and find their true identity," she said. "I can supply and awaken the language, strategies, enthusiasm and joy that very well may have been inside them all along."

