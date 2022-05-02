Skip to main content
Onamia educator named 2022 Minnesota Teacher of the Year

Onamia educator named 2022 Minnesota Teacher of the Year

Sarah Lancaster is the first Asian/Pacific Islander educator win the honor.

Courtesy of Education Minnesota.

Sarah Lancaster is the first Asian/Pacific Islander educator win the honor.

Sarah Lancaster, a first-grade teacher at Onamia Elementary School, has been named the 2022 Minnesota Teacher of the Year. 

Lancaster, the only BIPOC teacher in Onamia Public Schools, is the first educator of Asian/Pacific Islander descent to receive the award, according to Education Minnesota. 

The prestigious program, sponsored by Education Minnesota and now in its 58th year, provides a platform for award recipients to meet with policymakers and otherwise represent Minnesota educators. 

Candidates are first nominated by colleagues and then narrowed to semifinalists and finalists before a recipient is chosen by a panelist of Minnesota leaders in education, business and government. 

Lancaster’s first and only teaching job has been in her hometown, working with third- and first-grade students in Onamia Public Schools over the last nine years, according to a press release. 

In her video submission to the selection panel, Lancaster said she strives to show her students that they can reach beyond barriers and establish an identity for themselves. 

“I get to show them that beyond these barriers is an amazing person, a scholar, an athlete, someone looking to connect with their culture and find their true identity," she said. "I can supply and awaken the language, strategies, enthusiasm and joy that very well may have been inside them all along."

Here were the 11 finalists for this years

  • Edward T. Barlow – music teacher at Anwatin Middle School (Minneapolis)
  • Younna Eiden-Giel – social studies teacher at Park High School, Cottage Grove
  • Jon Fila – English teacher at Northern Star Online, Intermediate District 287
  • Kendall Gonzalez – kindergarten teacher at Matoska International School (White Bear Lake)
  • Paul Houck – English and math teacher at Southwest Metro High School
  • Bradley Hubred – science teacher at Moose Lake Community Schools
  • Erin Karlgaard – third-grade teacher at Lowell Elementary School (Brainerd)
  • Sarah Lancaster – first-grade teacher at Onamia Elementary School
  • Rachel Volkmann – fifth-grade teacher at Gatewood Elementary (Hopkins)
  • Andrea Welvaert – ASD/SPED teacher at Cottage Grove Middle School
  • Eric Zuccola – English teacher at Robbinsdale Cooper High School

Next Up

Sarah Lancaster
MN News

Onamia educator named 2022 Minnesota Teacher of the Year

Sarah Lancaster is the first Asian/Pacific Islander educator win the honor.

Screen Shot 2022-05-01 at 3.45.38 PM
MN News

Amazon workers in Shakopee walk out, demand increased pay and time off for Eid

The workers are asking for a pay increase of $3 per hour and time off for Eid, which began Sunday.

Screen Shot 2022-05-02 at 6.56.02 AM
MN News

Albert Lea police searching for 19-year-old shooting suspect

He is considered a suspect in connection to a May 1 shooting in Albert Lea.

Screen Shot 2022-05-01 at 3.02.08 PM
MN News

Man dies after being found unresponsive in Anoka County Jail cell

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Screen Shot 2022-05-01 at 9.40.55 AM
WI News

Two hospitalized after porch collapses near UW-Madison campus

The gathering was part of an annual end-of-the-year celebration for students.

ambulance
MN News

Victim of reported accidental shooting ID'd as 64-year-old

Steve Coulston died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Screen Shot 2022-04-30 at 9.12.52 PM
Minnesota Life

Eagle chick from DNR's EagleCam dies after sibling pushes it out of nest

The chick was first taken to the Minnesota Raptor Center for treatment.

Screen Shot 2022-05-01 at 7.42.46 AM
MN News

Flood warnings in multiple areas of MN, with situation set to worsen

Some of the warnings will remain in place for much of the week.

Screen Shot 2022-04-30 at 9.52.05 AM
Minnesota Life

Minnesota Zoo starts work to convert monorail track into treetop trail

The trail is scheduled to open in summer 2023.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

No charges for officers involved in killing of Forest Lake man

Bradley George Erickson was shot by police in November after a brief pursuit.

ambulance
MN News

One dead, two critical after crash in Lyon County

The crash occurred Friday evening on Highway 23 in Fairview Township.

Big Marine Lake
MN News

Second body recovered after 'boating tragedy' on Minnesota lake

Two men were ejected after losing control of their boat on Friday.

Related

Screen Shot 2020-08-07 at 4.30.49 PM
MN News

Burnsville educator named Minnesota teacher of the year

Hassan is the second teacher from the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan school district to receive the award.

_Natalia Benjamin_teacher of the year
MN News

Rochester English learner teacher is Minnesota's Teacher of the Year

"Many of my students are navigating new cultures and places. I hope that I can be a small part of their journey in succeeding as they follow their dreams," she wrote.

teacher, coronavirus, covid-19, school, classroom
MN News

Survey: Minnesota teachers are stressed, overwhelmed this year

Only 8% of teachers said they're feeling inspired by their work as an educator.

school, classroom
Minnesota Life

Here are the 77 nominees for the MN Teacher of the Year award

The nominees will be trimmed to a group of semifinalists and then a group of finalists.

Education Minnesota at State Fair, 2019
MN News

Education Minnesota latest organization to exit State Fair

Many vendors and exhibitors will not be in attendance this year.

teacher, coronavirus, covid-19, school, classroom
MN Coronavirus

Teachers union calls for 'bold' plan to get kids vaccinated against COVID

"All options should be on the table," Denise Specht, president of Education Minnesota, said.

classroom
MN News

Gov. Walz announces education plan aimed at eliminating disparities

The plan covers seven categories, including closing the racial education gap and improving opportunities in rural Minnesota

coronavirus, students, masks
MN News

Education Minnesota worried 'dial back' could hinder school reopenings

While the state is loosening restrictions for social activities, the MDH continues to stress that "each and every Minnesotan" needs to help contain the spread as schools reopen.