One airlifted after crash on rural Scott County highway

The State Patrol shut down Highway 282 in both directions Thursday afternoon.

Highway 282 in Scott County. Courtesy of Google Streetview.

A stretch of highway in rural Scott County closed Thursday afternoon following a crash near Prior Lake. 

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at Highway 282 and Baseline Avenue in Sand Creek Township. 

Just after 1:30 p.m., the Minnesota State Patrol said Highway 282 between Marschall Road and Marystown Road would be closed in both directions. 

One patient was airlifted from the scene and another was taken to a hospital via ambulance, according to Lt. Gordon Shank. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

