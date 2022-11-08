Skip to main content
One burned in fiery explosion at New Ulm mobile home park

Two trailers are a total loss.

A fiery explosion overnight Friday at a New Ulm mobile home park left one person with burn injuries, according to authorities. 

The New Ulm Fire Department said firefighters and police were called shortly before 1 a.m. to the Oakwood Estates on reports of an explosion and fire. 

Firefighters found one trailer fully engulfed, with flames spreading to a second trailer. 

According to the fire department, occupants of both trailers escaped before firefighters arrived and one person was taken to the hospital with burns. Several surrounding trailers were also evacuated and both trailers that caught fire are a total loss. 

While the fire remains under investigation, the fire department confirmed the explosion originated in the garage of the first trailer to catch fire. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

