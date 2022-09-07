One dead after pedal boat sinks on southwestern Minnesota lake

A North Carolina man drowned Sunday after the pedal boat he was aboard sank on a southwestern Minnesota lake.

The incident happened on Pearl Lake in south-central Jackson County, near the Iowa border.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, deputies went to the lake around noon after three people were reported to have been on a paddle boat that had become submerged.

Dominique Jones, 23, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, reportedly disappeared underwater and did not resurface, while the two others swam back to shore.

A jet skier dove into the water, but was unable to rescue Jones. His body was recovered by investigators a few hours later.