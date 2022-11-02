One dead after shooting outside home in St. Paul

One person is dead after a shooting in St. Paul's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood Tuesday night.

The incident was reported around 10 p.m., with a 911 caller saying there were "people with guns were outside of their home" on the 600 block of Preble Street, with shots fired 30 seconds later, according to St. Paul PD.

A nearby St. Paul police officer was nearby at the time and arrived at the scene to find one person had been shot outside a residence, and with fire medics pronouncing him dead at the scene.

There have been no arrests made. Anyone with information should call 651-266-5650.

The victim will be identified at a later date. The death marks the 32nd homicide in St. Paul in 2022.