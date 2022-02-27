One dead after two-vehicle crash on west-central Minnesota highway

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Otter Tail County.

It happened shortly before 12:40 a.m. on Highway 210 in Tordenskjold Township, which is near Battle Lake.

According to an incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol, the collision involved a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu that was traveling east on the highway and a westbound 2011 Ford F-650 Straight Truck — a class of heavy pickup typically used for commercial purposes.

Road conditions were snowy and icy at the time of the crash, the incident report says.

The truck had nine occupants, including the driver. The driver of the Chevy, an unidentified 19-year-old woman, was alone in her vehicle. The State Patrol has not specified which of them died in the crash.

Underwood Fire, Battle Lake Fire and Ringdahl Ambulance also responded to the scene.