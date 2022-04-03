Skip to main content

One dead, five injured in separate overnight shootings in Minneapolis

A 27-year-old shot in Phillips Saturday night died at the hospital Sunday.
police tape, crime scene

Shootings in Minneapolis late Saturday night and early Sunday morning left five people injured and one dead.

Fatal shooting in Phillips

Minneapolis Police Department officers responded to reports of gunfire on the 2400 block of Elliot Avenue in the Phillips neighborhood at around 10 p.m. Saturday.

At the scene, officers found a 27-year-old man with life-threatening gunshot wounds in the backyard of a house. Officers provided aid until fire and EMS arrived at the scene.

A preliminary investigation found that the man ran to the backyard after being shot, according to MPD.

The man was then taken to the hospital. A Sunday upstate from MPD stated that he died from his injuries in the hospital.

Man shot in north Minneapolis

At around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, MPD officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 700 block of Broadway Avenue West in north Minneapolis.

Officers found a man with non-life threatening gunshot wounds at the scene. MPD, fire and EMS provided aid before he was taken to the hospital.

A preliminary investigation found that a potential suspect fled the area after the shots were fired.

Man shot downtown, one arrested

MPD officers responded to a fight outside of a business on the 500 block of Hennepin Avenue in downtown Minneapolis at around 1:40 a.m. Sunday. Shots were fired, and officers from the department’s bicycle team and other precincts also responded.

At the scene, officers found a man with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

A suspect was later located and arrested, according to MPD. A gun was recovered near the suspect, while another was recovered at the scene.

Three shot in North Loop, one arrested

At around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, officers heard shots near the intersection of 3rd Street North and 1st Avenue North in the North Loop.

When they arrived, officers found a woman with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. She was given aid at the scene and later taken to the hospital. A gun was recovered at the scene.

Officers located and arrested a suspect in relation to the incident. While at the scene, two men with non-life threatening gunshot wounds also arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle, according to MPD. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Paige Bueckers
MN Sports

UConn's rally comes up short, South Carolina wins national title

Destanni Henderson and the Gamecocks spoiled Paige Bueckers's homecoming story.

Joel Eriksson Ek
MN Sports

'Good GR-EE-F': Wild line fuels win over Capitals

Joel Eriksson Ek scored twice in a 5-1 win in Washington.

Anthony Edwards
MN Sports

Timberwolves avoid trap game, continue chase for sixth seed

Anthony Edwards had a big night to help the Timberwolves climb closer to a playoff berth.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

One dead, five injured in separate overnight shootings in Minneapolis

A 27-year-old shot in Phillips Saturday night died at the hospital Sunday.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

Four hospitalized after drunk driver crashes SUV in Carlton County

The crash occurred on the 1400 Block of County Road 4 Saturday night.

Screen Shot 2022-04-03 at 8.56.51 AM
MN Food & Drink

Mashed.com's '12 best fish sandwiches' list includes Twin Cities bar

The restaurant first opened in 1990.

pontoon
WI News

1 killed, 2 injured in Wisconsin pontoon explosion

Three men were in the process of installing a pier when the explosion happened.

emily's bakery hastings facebook
MN Food & Drink

Shuttered Hastings bakery is sold, new operator reportedly stepping in

Emily's Bakery & Deli closed after more than 100 years in November.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Sports

Kaprizov sets points record, Wild earn win over Hurricanes

Kaprizov's 84th (and 85th) point of the season helped the Wild earn a win in Raleigh.

ambulance
MN News

Man retrieving items from trailer fatally struck by driver in Bloomington

The crash happened around 5 a.m. Saturday.

USATSI_17410464_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

Everybody ready for a Vikings right guard competition?

The Vikings added veteran guard Chris Reed to compete for a starting spot....wait, we've seen this movie before, right?

USATSI_8874495_168397563_lowres
MN Sports

Gophers, Lynx legend Lindsay Whalen inducted into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Whalen will be a part of the 13-member class in 2022.

Related

FLickr - crime scene tape do not crozz
MN News

2 men die in separate shootings in Minneapolis

In both incidents, police believe there were disputes prior to the shootings.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Dispute leads to deadly shooting in south Minneapolis

Minneapolis police responded to reports of a shooting early Thursday morning.

police lights
MN News

Shootings in Minneapolis leave one dead, five injured

Police have so far made no arrests.

Screen Shot 2021-11-18 at 8.20.41 AM
MN News

Man dies after shooting in downtown Minneapolis

The shooting was reported on the 1200 block of 7th Street South.

minneapolis police
MN News

One dead, three injured after shooting in Minneapolis

It happened in the city's Whittier neighborhood early Sunday morning.

police lights
MN News

Police: One shot dead after fight in north Minneapolis

The shooting occurred on the 2900 block of Girard Avenue North.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

3 injured in 3 separate shootings in Minneapolis

The shootings happened in a five-hour period Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Medaria Arradondo
MN News

After another child shot, MPD chief decries gun violence 'epidemic' in Minneapolis

A 3-year-old was shot in north Minneapolis Friday night.