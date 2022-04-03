One dead, five injured in separate overnight shootings in Minneapolis

Shootings in Minneapolis late Saturday night and early Sunday morning left five people injured and one dead.

Fatal shooting in Phillips

Minneapolis Police Department officers responded to reports of gunfire on the 2400 block of Elliot Avenue in the Phillips neighborhood at around 10 p.m. Saturday.

At the scene, officers found a 27-year-old man with life-threatening gunshot wounds in the backyard of a house. Officers provided aid until fire and EMS arrived at the scene.

A preliminary investigation found that the man ran to the backyard after being shot, according to MPD.

The man was then taken to the hospital. A Sunday upstate from MPD stated that he died from his injuries in the hospital.

Man shot in north Minneapolis

At around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, MPD officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 700 block of Broadway Avenue West in north Minneapolis.

Officers found a man with non-life threatening gunshot wounds at the scene. MPD, fire and EMS provided aid before he was taken to the hospital.

A preliminary investigation found that a potential suspect fled the area after the shots were fired.

Man shot downtown, one arrested

MPD officers responded to a fight outside of a business on the 500 block of Hennepin Avenue in downtown Minneapolis at around 1:40 a.m. Sunday. Shots were fired, and officers from the department’s bicycle team and other precincts also responded.

At the scene, officers found a man with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

A suspect was later located and arrested, according to MPD. A gun was recovered near the suspect, while another was recovered at the scene.

Three shot in North Loop, one arrested

At around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, officers heard shots near the intersection of 3rd Street North and 1st Avenue North in the North Loop.

When they arrived, officers found a woman with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. She was given aid at the scene and later taken to the hospital. A gun was recovered at the scene.

Officers located and arrested a suspect in relation to the incident. While at the scene, two men with non-life threatening gunshot wounds also arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle, according to MPD.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.