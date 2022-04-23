Skip to main content

One dead, one arrested following assault in Warehouse District

The assault occurred on the 600 block of 1st Street North Friday morning.
police tape, crime scene

One man has been arrested for murder after an assault left one man dead in downtown Minneapolis Friday morning.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers were called to a report of an assault at around 10:15 a.m. on the 600 block of 1st Street North.

At the scene, officers found an unconscious 50-year-old man. Fire and EMS were already providing medical assistance.

Despite the treatment, the man died at the scene.

A 33-year-old man was also at the scene when officers arrived. He was booked at Hennepin County Jail for murder, according to MPD.

The victim’s name has not yet been released. 

