One dead, one hospitalized after downtown Minneapolis shooting

The shooting took place in the Loring Park neighborhood early Saturday morning.

One man is dead and another was hospitalized following a shooting in downtown Minneapolis early Saturday morning.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers were called to reports of gunshots on the 1500 block of Nicollet Avenue in the Loring Park neighborhood at around 3:20 a.m.

At the scene, officers found a man in the driver’s seat of a car suffering a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

MPD later learned that a second man in another vehicle had been shot in the incident and was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center.

No arrests have been made in relation to the incident. MPD is currently investigating.