One dead, one critical after head-on crash in Ham Lake

The crash occurred on Crosstown Boulevard near 173rd Avenue Northeast.

Credit: Erik McLean via Unsplash

One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in Ham Lake Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, a man driving a Ford Taurus was traveling westbound on Crosstown Boulevard near 173rd Avenue Northeast at around 2:30 p.m. when he crossed the center line and crashed into an eastbound Chevrolet Malibu.

Both the driver of the Taurus and the woman driving the Malibu were left with critical injuries and treated by responders at the scene.

The woman was then taken to the hospital by ambulance. She was later declared dead.

The man was taken to the hospital by helicopter and remains in critical condition. 

