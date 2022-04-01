1 dead, 1 critical in shooting outside St. Paul convenience store

The incident marks the city's 12th homicide this year.

St. Paul Police Department Twitter

A shooting outside a convenience store in St. Paul’s North End neighborhood Thursday night left one man dead and another in critical condition.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers were called to the 400 block of Maryland Avenue West at about 9:15 p.m. after multiple people reported hearing gunshots.

Officers found two men in their early 20s suffering gunshot wounds at the scene.

One of the men was lying in the street and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity will be released by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner at a later time.

The other man was in a car nearby. He was taken to Regions Hospital and rushed to surgery, according to SPPD. His condition is currently unknown.

The incident marks the 12th homicide in St. Paul this year.

No arrests have been made at this stage. Police are asking anyone with information to call 651-266-5650.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.