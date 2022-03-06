Skip to main content

One dead, three injured after shooting in Minneapolis

It happened in the city's Whittier neighborhood early Sunday morning.
minneapolis police

Four people were shot in Minneapolis' Whittier neighborhood overnight, one of them fatally. 

It happened shortly before 2:26 a.m. Sunday on the 2700 block of Blaisdell Ave S. Officers soon arrived at a residence there and found four people with gunshot wounds.

According to a news release from the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD), two of the victims, adult males, suffered non-life-threatening wounds, while a woman suffered "potential life-threatening wounds."

The fourth victim, a man, suffered "an apparent fatal wound," and was pronounced dead at the scene. The other three victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. 

There's no word yet on the woman's current condition. 

Per MPD, preliminary information indicates that there had been a verbal altercation at a gathering inside the residence, which escalated to gunfire.

"Very little information was provided to police regarding suspect information," MPD says.

No arrests have been made yet, but an investigation is now underway. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased male as well as his exact cause of death. 

This marks the city's 12th homicide of 2022. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

