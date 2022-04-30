One dead, two critical after crash in Lyon County

One driver was killed and three other people were injured after a crash in southwestern Minnesota Friday night.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Toyota Tundra pickup was being driven northbound on Highway 23 in Fairview Township in Lyon County at around 8 p.m., when it collided with a southbound Buick Enclave SUV near 300th Street.

Road conditions were wet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the SUV – identified as 29-year-old Shawn Lemburg of Walnut Grove, was killed in the crash, while the 32-year-old male passenger sustained life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pick-up truck, a 43-year-old man from Marshall, sustained non-life threatening injuries, while the passenger in the pickup – a 30-year-old man from Washington – suffered life-threatening injuries.

The three people injured in the crash were all taken to local hospitals.