One dead, two critical after crash in Lyon County

The crash occurred Friday evening on Highway 23 in Fairview Township.

One driver was killed and three other people were injured after a crash in southwestern Minnesota Friday night.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Toyota Tundra pickup was being driven northbound on Highway 23 in Fairview Township in Lyon County at around 8 p.m., when it collided with a southbound Buick Enclave SUV near 300th Street.

Road conditions were wet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the SUV – identified as 29-year-old Shawn Lemburg of Walnut Grove, was killed in the crash, while the 32-year-old male passenger sustained life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pick-up truck, a 43-year-old man from Marshall, sustained non-life threatening injuries, while the passenger in the pickup – a 30-year-old man from Washington – suffered life-threatening injuries.

The three people injured in the crash were all taken to local hospitals. 

