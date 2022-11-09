Skip to main content
One dead, two injured in stolen vehicle crash near Mall of America

The vehicle was fleeing police when it crashed on an on-ramp to Interstate 494.

MN 511, via MN Crime

One person was killed and two were hospitalized in a stolen vehicle crash near the Mall of America in Bloomington Tuesday.

The single-vehicle crash was reported at around 5 p.m. on the eastbound on-ramp to Interstate 494 at Lindau Lane, according to the Bloomington Police Department.

The vehicle was stolen, and the driver was fleeing from police when it crashed on the ramp.

And an update posted by BPD just before 8 p.m. stated that one of the vehicle’s three occupants was killed in the crash. The other two were hospitalized.

The incident is currently under investigation. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

