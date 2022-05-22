Skip to main content
One dead, two injured in wrong-way crash on Hwy. 169

One dead, two injured in wrong-way crash on Hwy. 169

The crash occurred on Highway 169 early Sunday morning.

Credit: Erik McLean via Unsplash

The crash occurred on Highway 169 early Sunday morning.

One person was killed and two were injured after a driver going the wrong way crashed in Scott County early Sunday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Ford Explorer being driven north in the southbound lane of Highway 169 near Delaware Avenue in St. Lawrence Township crashed at around 3:20 a.m.

The Explorer collided head on with a Nissan Rogue traveling south. The driver of the Explorer was uninjured.

The driver and a passenger in the Rogue suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash and were taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

Another passenger in the Rogue, identified as a 19-year-old woman from Hutchinson, died in the crash.

It is currently unknown if the driver of the Explorer was under the influence of alcohol, according to DPS. 

Next Up

ambulance
MN News

One dead, two injured in wrong-way crash on Hwy. 169

The crash occurred on Highway 169 early Sunday morning.

minneapolis police
MN News

Man fatally shot overnight in north Minneapolis

The shooting was reported around 2:20 a.m.

Screen Shot 2022-05-22 at 8.30.08 AM
MN News

Campsites closed at Voyageurs National Park due to 'historic' water levels

All backcountry trails and campsites are closed, as well as many frontcountry sites.

state capitol Minnesota
MN News

Lawmakers reach agreement on tax cuts ahead of session's end

Lawmakers announced they had reached a deal on a tax bill Saturday ahead of the looming session deadline.

281699116_10226502238438986_800951410789352812_n
MN News

Victims of daytime drive-by shooting in Robbinsdale identified

The two men died after a hail of bullets struck a vehicle.

Screen Shot 2022-05-22 at 8.14.37 AM
MN News

Source of 'loud explosion' in Brooklyn Park a mystery

The noise was investigated by police, but no source could be determined.

covid, vaccine, booster shots
MN Coronavirus

COVID: All Americans over 50 advised to get a second booster

Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are on the rise again as new COVID variants emerge.

J.W. Peck (left) and Eric Galler.
MN Food & Drink

2 Minnesotans inducted into White Castle's Hall of Fame

White Castle — it's what a man in Minneapolis and another in Woodbury, crave.

Screen Shot 2022-05-21 at 5.46.37 PM
MN News

Video shows officers ended pursuit before fatal crash in Anoka

The crash occurred when the driver fled police during an attempted traffic stop in Coon Rapids.

Eli Hart
MN News

6-year-old Eli Hart identified as boy found dead in car trunk

The kindergartner's father was trying to get full custody of his son.

IMG_3509
MN News

Boy found dead in trunk of car in Mound was kindergartner

"It is horrifying and difficult to process a tragedy of this magnitude, especially in our close-knit community," the superintendent wrote.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man found yelling for help after being shot in Minneapolis

The shooting occurred on the 800 block of Elwood Avenue North at around 9:15 p.m.

Related

ambulance
MN News

One dead, two critical after crash in Lyon County

The crash occurred Friday evening on Highway 23 in Fairview Township.

ambulance
MN News

Wrong-way head-on crash leaves 1 dead near Sauk Centre

The crash occurred on Interstate 94 Wednesday morning.

Highway 169
MN News

Driver of wrong-way vehicle killed in crash on Highway 169

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11.

MN News

1 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash caused by wrong-way driver

The crash happened late Monday night in Beltrami County.

MN News

1 dead, 1 badly injured in wrong-way crash in Waconia

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Monday.

ambulance
MN News

Man killed in 3-vehicle crash in McLeod County; 2 kids injured

The crash occurred Saturday afternoon on Highway 15 in Round Grove Township.

ambulance
MN News

Driver killed in collision with tractor-trailer west of Twin Cities

The crash occurred Friday morning on Highway 15.

ambulance
MN News

One dead in head-on crash in west-central Minnesota

The incident occurred on Highway 27 near 150th Avenue.