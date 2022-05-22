One dead, two injured in wrong-way crash on Hwy. 169

One person was killed and two were injured after a driver going the wrong way crashed in Scott County early Sunday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Ford Explorer being driven north in the southbound lane of Highway 169 near Delaware Avenue in St. Lawrence Township crashed at around 3:20 a.m.

The Explorer collided head on with a Nissan Rogue traveling south. The driver of the Explorer was uninjured.

The driver and a passenger in the Rogue suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash and were taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

Another passenger in the Rogue, identified as a 19-year-old woman from Hutchinson, died in the crash.

It is currently unknown if the driver of the Explorer was under the influence of alcohol, according to DPS.