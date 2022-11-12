Skip to main content
One hospitalized, one arrested after shooting in Woodbury







Police say one person has been hospitalized and another arrested following a shooting in Woodbury.

Woodbury Public Safety says the shooting was reported Saturday morning in the 10000 block of Grand Oaks Trail, with a victim found with a gunshot wound to the face and neck.

The victim was conscious and breathing when they were taken to a hospital.

One person was arrested in connection with the shooting, with police saying the suspect and victim were known to each other, and there is no wider threat to the public.

