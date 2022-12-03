Skip to main content
One injured after leaping from burning vacant building in Minneapolis

Authorities say the building is known to be used by squatters.

One person jumped from the second floor of a vacant Minneapolis building after a fire broke out Saturday morning.

The Minneapolis Fire Department reported it was at the scene of the blaze at the 4-story boarded-up apartment building on the 2300 block of Lyndale Avenue South, which "several squatters" were inside.

Fire crews evacuated the building as it switched to a "defensive fire attack," but one person inside jumped from the second floor. They were taken to a hospital by ambulance and are in a stable condition.

At 8:30 a.m., the fire department said it was still at the scene conducting a defensive attack using two aerial water towers.

An earlier update posted on Twitter noted that the roof had partially collapsed.

