One injured after leaping from burning vacant building in Minneapolis

One person jumped from the second floor of a vacant Minneapolis building after a fire broke out Saturday morning.

The Minneapolis Fire Department reported it was at the scene of the blaze at the 4-story boarded-up apartment building on the 2300 block of Lyndale Avenue South, which "several squatters" were inside.

Fire crews evacuated the building as it switched to a "defensive fire attack," but one person inside jumped from the second floor. They were taken to a hospital by ambulance and are in a stable condition.

At 8:30 a.m., the fire department said it was still at the scene conducting a defensive attack using two aerial water towers.

An earlier update posted on Twitter noted that the roof had partially collapsed.