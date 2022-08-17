Skip to main content
One killed after being trapped under UTV near Alexandria

One killed after being trapped under UTV near Alexandria

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the victim died at the scene.

Photo by Martin Jaroš on Unsplash

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the victim died at the scene.

A person was killed when the UTV they were driving rolled on top of them in a ditch near Alexandria Tuesday evening.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says it was called at around 7:45 p.m. to Wild Rose Lane south of Hwy. 27, and found the driver was trapped underneath the rolled UTV.

Responders were able to roll the vehicle off and begin lifesaving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

Preliminary investigation determined that the UTV was being driven southbound on Wild Rose Lane when it left the road and entered the ditch, rolling over.

There are no details at this time about the victim.

Next Up

ATV
MN News

One killed after being trapped under UTV near Alexandria

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the victim died at the scene.

image
MN News

What's in the Inflation Reduction Act signed by President Biden?

How the nation's biggest climate law will reduce emissions.

Patrick Henry High School
MN News

Patrick Henry High School in Minneapolis will get new name

A school board meeting was held this week, discussing what's next going forward.

Mike Max
MN Music and Radio

Sources: Mike Max is out at WCCO Radio

Max got his start at WCCO Radio in 1998.

Pixabay - emergency room ambulance hospital
MN News

Uber passenger dies a week after fiery crash in St. Paul

Her Uber was struck by a suspected drunk-driver.

Screen Shot 2022-08-16 at 5.09.09 PM
MN News

Suspect identified in gunfire barrage that injured teen in Brooklyn Park

The city's major crimes unit is investigating.

target
MN Business

Target profits plunge as it takes hit from shedding excess goods

The retailer announced earlier this year it would be slashing prices.

St. Paul police
MN News

Man, woman found dead in St. Paul home after child calls 911

Police say no suspects are being sought.

police lights
MN News

Las Vegas man identified as victim killed near 38th and Chicago

The 25-year-old died at the scene Sunday afternoon.

Screen Shot 2022-08-16 at 5.07.28 PM
MN News

Man indicted for armed robberies of 3 St. Paul grocery stores

The 38-year-old is facing federal charges.

unnamed-5
MN Food & Drink

Beloved Eagan Dairy Queen says goodbye

A summer staple has shuttered in Eagan.

Screen Shot 2022-08-16 at 3.44.22 PM (2)
MN News

Bridge damage closes westbound Hwy. 62 between Richfield, Edina

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said bridge maintenance work is in progress.

Related

ATV
MN News

Child airlifted, driver seriously hurt in UTV crash near Nimrod

Two other children were riding in the UTV but were not hurt.

ATV
MN News

Isanti man killed in ATV rollover crash in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin DNR and Polk County Sheriff's Office are investigating the crash.

ATV
MN News

Driver killed in ATV rollover crash north of Alexandria

The crash occurred in Douglas County Sunday evening.

Screen Shot 2021-10-28 at 7.26.58 AM
MN News

Headstones pushed over, smashed by vandals at cemetery in Alexandria

Police have released images of a vehicle they believe is connected to the case.

Screen Shot 2021-12-23 at 10.19.12 AM
MN News

One killed in fire at St. Paul fourplex

The victim died at a local hospital.

Ambulance hospital emergency
MN News

Crash near Alexandria leaves pickup driver dead, passenger injured

It happened Saturday afternoon in Douglas County.

MN News

Woman killed after being struck by car near Grand Rapids

The incident happened late Saturday evening.

ATV
MN News

Cloquet man suffers serious head injury after UTV lands on him

Police say the 56-year-old was not wearing a helmet or a seat belt.