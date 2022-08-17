One killed after being trapped under UTV near Alexandria

A person was killed when the UTV they were driving rolled on top of them in a ditch near Alexandria Tuesday evening.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says it was called at around 7:45 p.m. to Wild Rose Lane south of Hwy. 27, and found the driver was trapped underneath the rolled UTV.

Responders were able to roll the vehicle off and begin lifesaving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

Preliminary investigation determined that the UTV was being driven southbound on Wild Rose Lane when it left the road and entered the ditch, rolling over.

There are no details at this time about the victim.