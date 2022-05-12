Skip to main content
One killed, four injured in I-90 crash after power line falls

One killed, four injured in I-90 crash after power line falls

The crash occurred just before 6 p.m.

Google Streetview

The crash occurred just before 6 p.m.

A woman was killed in a crash in southern Minnesota after a power line went down on Interstate 90 during Wednesday night’s severe storms.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, three vehicles headed eastbound on the interstate in Lorain Township in Nobles County crashed just before 6 p.m.

A Chevrolet hatchback was traveling along the interstate when it stopped to avoid hitting fallen electrical wires. A semi truck then crashed into the hatchback.

A Pontiac sedan also crashed into the wires.

A passenger in the hatchback, identified as Martha Lilian Llanos Rodriguez, 30, of Mexico City, was killed in the crash.

Another passenger in the hatchback, a 42-year-old man from Maryland, sustained life-threatening injuries. 

The car’s driver and a third passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries. All three were taken to nearby hospitals.

The driver of the sedan sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital, while the semi driver was uninjured. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-05-12 at 8.06.57 AM
MN News

One killed, four injured in I-90 crash after power line falls

The crash occurred just before 6 p.m.

storm, severe, shelf cloud
MN Weather

Another bout of severe storms expected across MN

More nasty storms could spawn tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds.

Screen Shot 2022-05-12 at 6.59.33 AM
MN Weather

Storms leave wreckage, flooding, tens of thousands without power

Record levels of rain and 80 mph winds caused havoc in the metro.

Screen Shot 2022-05-11 at 7.04.37 PM
MN News

LIVE UPDATES: Dangerous storms move through Twin Cities

We'll have live updates as the storms move through the metro.

tornado
MN Weather

Tornado watch issued in Twin Cities, southern Minnesota

The watch will remain in place until midnight.

Wild fox.
MN News

Wild fox in Minnesota tests positive for highly contagious avian flu

This is the first confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a wild mammal in the state, the Department of Natural Resources said.

New COVID-19 testing site in Midway neighborhood.
MN Coronavirus

New COVID-19 testing site in St. Paul; 3 others to close as cases rise

Testing sites in Stillwater, Hutchinson, and St. Paul are closing as part of moves to adjust testing resources.

Screen Shot 2022-05-11 at 4.47.49 PM
MN News

St. Joseph man dies in motorcycle crash

The 27-year-old motorcyclist struck a curb, causing him to lose control before he crashed.

Downtown-Bike-Day_WS_No-logo
Sponsored Story

Downtown bike day—city biking at its best!

Move Minneapolis and ABC Ramps Mobility invite you to come along for the ride at Target Plaza on June 1, 2022

Anthony Skelley
MN News

Charges: South St. Paul teen killed during apparent marijuana sale

The individual accused of killing Skelley is a 17-year-old from St. Paul.

Anthony Edwards
TV, Movies and The Arts

Anthony Edwards among NBA stars in Adam Sandler's Netflix film, 'Hustle'

The Timberwolves point guard stars alongside other NBA players LeBron James, Trae Young, Juancho Hernangomez and more.

police lights
MN News

Armed man found barricaded inside Brooklyn Park home, negotiators on scene

An active police presence remains in the area as negotiators speak with the suspect.

Related

MN News

Passenger dies in single-vehicle crash on I-90 in southeast MN

The crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. Monday.

MN News

St. Paul woman killed in rollover crash on Interstate 90

A 26-year-old passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

MN News

1 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash in northwest Rochester

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Monday, June 3.

ambulance
MN News

Child dies, driver critically injured in crash on I-90 in Faribault County

The crash happened at approximately 11:24 p.m. Tuesday.

MN News

1 dead, 1 badly injured in wrong-way crash in Waconia

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Monday.

Screen Shot 2022-04-15 at 9.54.34 AM
MN News

Driver killed southern Minnesota crash Thursday afternoon

The crash occurred on Highway 56 in Mower County.

MN News

Trucker dies after crashing into power pole in Fergus Falls

The driver may have suffered a medical emergency before the crash.

motorcycle
MN News

Crash in southern Minnesota kills motorcyclist

The crash happened Saturday at Highway 42 and County Road 14 in Highland Township.