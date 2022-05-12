One killed, four injured in I-90 crash after power line falls

A woman was killed in a crash in southern Minnesota after a power line went down on Interstate 90 during Wednesday night’s severe storms.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, three vehicles headed eastbound on the interstate in Lorain Township in Nobles County crashed just before 6 p.m.

A Chevrolet hatchback was traveling along the interstate when it stopped to avoid hitting fallen electrical wires. A semi truck then crashed into the hatchback.

A Pontiac sedan also crashed into the wires.

A passenger in the hatchback, identified as Martha Lilian Llanos Rodriguez, 30, of Mexico City, was killed in the crash.

Another passenger in the hatchback, a 42-year-old man from Maryland, sustained life-threatening injuries.

The car’s driver and a third passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries. All three were taken to nearby hospitals.

The driver of the sedan sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital, while the semi driver was uninjured.