One killed in fire at St. Paul fourplex

One person died following a fire at a fouxplex in St. Paul Wednesday morning.

St. Paul Fire Department says it was called to a fire on the 1700 block of Englewood Avenue at 9:44 a.m., with a 911 caller reporting black smoke coming from the rear upstairs unit of the building.

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters found a victim inside the apartment. They were taken to a hospital by paramedics, where they were pronounced dead despite 15 minutes of resuscitation efforts.

It marks the 4th fire fatality in St. Paul so far in 2021, and the second this mo th.

The fire is under investigation, but is not believed to be suspicious.