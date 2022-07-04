One killed in St. Paul house fire

Skip to main content
One person was killed and two firefighters were injured in a St. Paul house fire Sunday morning.

The fire was reported at 8:40 a.m., with the blaze starting in the kitchen of a two-story home in the 1800 block of Carroll Avenue.

The St. Paul Fire Department says that three people were inside the house at the time of the fire, two of whom made it out on their own.

The third was rescued from the property by firefighters, but their injuries proved to be fatal. It is the first fire death in St. Paul in 2022.

A cat was also killed in the fire, and two firefighters were injured in the efforts to fight the blaze.

More than 70 firefighters responded to the scene over the four hour emergency, with 14 engines, three ambulances, and four chief officers also attending the scene.

Four people have been displaced as a result of the fire.

